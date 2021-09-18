In just the second week of Key West Youth Football League play, the Shrimp Pimp Seahawks remained unbeaten with a big victory in B Division youth football action at George Mira Field. In the C Division, Mason Waldner scored three touchdowns to lead the Keys Island Runners’ win as Jaiden Pierre racked up trio of scored to put the AmeriGas Wolverines in the win column.
C DIVISION
KEYS ISLAND RUNNERS DOLPHINS 24,
DJ’s CLAM SHACK PACKERS 6
The Dolphins built a 12-0 lead in the first quarter before the Packers could get on the scoreboard. Fins’ Mason Waldner racked up a pair of touchdowns, the first on a 60-yard jaunt. Later in the quarter, Waldner capped a scoring drive with six more points for a 12-0 advantage.
Before the half, Packers quarterback Justin Osborne rambled 70 yards into the end zone for a 12-6 game.
In the third, Waldner dove over the end zone from the 6-yard line to pull ahead with an insurmountable, 18-6 advantage going into the fourth frame.
With 3:41 showing on the clock, Dolphins’ Jaiden Lopez finished off the Packers on a 10-yard touchdown to ice the game.
B DIVISION
SHRIMP PIMP SEATTLE SEAHAWKS 27,
BACK COUNTRY BOAT RENTALS BUCCANEERS 13
Near the end of the first quarter, the Bucs fumbled and Seahawks Matthew Oviedo recovered the ball but could not score to finish the frame without a score.
The Bucs had a chance to score at 9:56 in the second on an interception by Jayvion King, but the Seahawks dashed the drive to keep things even.
The Seahawks defense returned the favor with a pick at the 8:12 mark of the second but, again, no score.
A trio of Seahawks, Joshua Lewis, Oliver Zanetti and Herschell Major III, fell on a loose ball for a safety and 2-0 lead.
With 2:50 left in the first half, Tyrese Scott rambled into the end zone for a touchdown to pull ahead, 8-0.
Before the half, the Bucs’ Jayvion King scored six on his sticks with 20 second left. The Bucs scored the extra point for an 8-7 game at the intermission.
After a Buccaneers fumble at the 9-minute mark in the third, Seahawks Javon Gunn recovered the ball to start a drive to the end zone at 5:18 with a TD run by Matthew Oviedo to take a 14-7 advantage.
The Bucs retaliated with a TD by Jayvon King with 2:19 in the third to pull within a point, 14-13.
Early in the fourth, Ke’lijah Sargent fell on a Bucs fumble and just over a minute later Oliver Zanetti took the ball to the house for a 20-13 advantage. Sargent added the extra point to close out the third with a 27-13 lead for what could be the final score.
FLAG DIVISION
AMERIGAS MICHIGAN WOLVERINES 18,
FRANKS PLUMBING BULLDOGS 13
With 5 minutes left in the opening period, Wolverines Jaiden Pierre rambled into the end zone for a touchdown and 6-0 advantage.
Just 15 seconds later, Bulldogs Renario Carey scored six for a 6-6 game.
Once again, Pierre took control to score a TD with 1:27 left in the opening frame to take a 12-6 lead.
After a scoreless third quarter, Bulldogs’ Ja’siah Shine helped his team to a 14-13 lead on a touchdown run. Renario Carey converted the extra point for the lead.
Pierre scored his third and the final TD with 45 second left on the clock for the win.
MOORE THAN FADES SEMINOLES 20,
BACK COUNTRY BOAT RENTALS GATORS 6
Seminoles Lavell Cartwright scored a pair of first-half touchdowns to put this game away early.
With 1:38 left in the first frame, Cartwright scored his first as Toren Thomas added the extra point to go up 7-0.
At the 1:07 mark in the second, Cartwright added six and Jasiah Greene tacked on the extra point for a 14-0 lead at the break.
After a scoreless third quarter, Greene scored from the 15-yard line but the extra point failed, yet the ‘Noles held a 20-0 lead.
The Gators finally got on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter. Leondre Marius capped a scoring drive with a 7-yard TD to prevent a shutout.