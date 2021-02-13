Although the Key West Little Conch Baseball League had to skip the traditional opening ceremony on Saturday, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the players and coaches were able to jump right into action with a baseball jamboree at the Clayton Sterling Baseball Complex.
The official season began on Monday after a fun day at the parks with preseason games.
Games are played Monday through Saturday at the complex, located on Kennedy Boulevard and Northside Drive.
14-and-UNDER
HURRICANE HOLE 11, IBERIA BANK 10
With the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth inning, Peyton Zubieta drew the walk-off walk to secure the come-from-behind victory for Hurricane Hole to open the season.
It was a fitting way to end a game that featured 26 combined walks and just 11 hits.
That all began in the first inning when Brailan Peralta drew a walk to deposit a run for the bankers.
A five-run fourth powered the Hurricane Hole back in front as Tristin Weech, Jose Perdigon, Jack Mattheessen and Alex Rocha, all drove in runs.
Iberia responded with five runs of its own in the next at-bat on singles by Miguel Martinez and J.D. Dowling and a RBI groundout by Jack Besson.
Hurricane Hole rallied in the final at-bat, even though they were outhit, 7-4, in the contest.
At-bat for Hurricane Hole, Jose Perdigon, Vinny Moline, Alex Rocha and Dylan Bembark each singled and Patrick Curry singled home a run.
Kasey Kasper did all he could to keep Iberia Bank in the game. He allowed two unearned runs on two hits and a walk backed by seven strike outs through the third.
Kasper also doubled and singled for two RBI. Miguel Martinez collected an RBI on two singles, Jack Besson sent home two runs on a single, Dowling had an RBI knock and Jace Rossi singled.
CERTIFIED APPLIANCE 7, GULF ATLANTIC 0
With 12 strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings on the hill, Caden Pichardo was dominate on the mound as he allowed just three hits and two walks to shutout his opponents.
His Certified Appliance teammates did the rest from there as Noah Mercer drove in three runs on two singles and Joel Rodriguez stroked a two-run triple. Ty Hill and Pichardo both singled and Jackson Bernhard added an RBI.
For Gulf Atlantic, Mike Leon doubled as James Searcy, Damien Mendez and Jorge Torres all singled.
CERTIFIED APPLIANCE 12, IBERA BANK 2
Scoring in all but one frame, Certified Appliance had the fix on offense and a solid start by Jackson Bernhard on the mound to power the victory.
Certified Appliance got things started in the first inning. Bernhard drew a walk and scored a run.
In all, Certified Appliance had nine hits led by Caden Pichardo and Noah Mercer with three hits apiece. They also tore up the base paths as four players stole at least two bases. Mercer led the way with five.
On the mound, Bernhard went one and two-thirds innings. He yielded no runs on a hit, with four strikeouts and he walked one.
Iberia’s Kasey Kasper pitched the first three innings with three hits, and he fanned a six. Jace Rossi threw 2 2/3 innings out of the bullpen.
Miguel Martinez led the bankers with three stolen bases, as they ran wild on the base paths with 10 stolen bases.
REEL CHARTERS 8,
EDEN HOUSE 4
With the game tied at 4 entering the final frame, Reel Easy Charters hooked four runs in the top of the sixth to mount a season-opening victory.
Reel Easy spread the chum at the plate as seven different players lined singles led by James Carey who was 3-for-3. James Barber, Jayce Fernandez, Alex Cordero, Pierre Davis, Cuyler Thrift, and Wyatt Grizzle-Manning all netted one hit in the win.
Eden House was the first to reserve a pair of runs in the first when Ryder Almeda booked the first of his two hits to bed one of his three RBI, and added two more on a 0-2 RBI single in the bottom of the fifth to even the score. Easton Gunnells also had a pair of singles, while Logan Otto and Nico Prokurat both had one base knock and Cole Johnson drove in an RBI.
William Wickers earned the win for Reel Charters allowing two runs on six hits, while striking out seven.
Hunter Hill stuck out two in a clean final frame. He also had two steals, as did Cordero, Thrift, Sebastian Valant and Grizzle-Manning.
TAVERN N TOWN 8,
ISLAND DOGS 6
Island Dogs led for a majority of the game taking a 3-1 advantage into the fifth and 6-3 advantage into the bottom of the sixth, but seven runs by Tavern N Town in the final two at-bats, including a walk-off single by Nicholas Talpasz, served up the victory.
Both teams collected seven hits in the game, led by Bryce Barth who ordered up three hits for Tavern N Town. Calvin Lee, Hudson Balbuena and Sawyer Hill all cooked up singles while Talpaz’s game-winner came on the first pitch he saw, plating two runs.
Island Dogs took the early lead poured on by a first-inning two-run triple from Leo Thibault, part of his two hits. Tyrone Cervantes added two hits, Kaden Savedra had a two-base hit, while Sam Boa and Chay Blanco each had one.
With his sixth inning single, Talpaz earned the win on the mound striking out three in three innings while allowing two runs.
Barth struck out five in three frames to open the game for Tavern N Town, while his counterpart starter Boa sat down eight in the first 3 1/3 for Island Dogs.
REEL EASY CHARTER 1, TAVERN N TOWN 0
In a pitchers’ duel, James Carey guided Reel Easy Charters to the victory striking four and giving up just three hits to hold off Tavern N Town’s Calvin Lee, who surrendered one run on two hits, striking out four and walking one.
Reel Easy scored the lone run of the game in the third inning on a Cuyler Thrift double with the only other hit of the game for the victors a double by Jayce Fernandez.
Tavern N Town had more base runners in the contest, collecting four walks and three singles from Daniel Morales, Tyler Lopez and Lee.
EDEN HOUSE 8,
ISLAND DOGS 5
An eight-run two-inning outburst by Eden House, four in each of its first two at-bats, was too much for Island Dogs to overcome as their comeback rally came up three runs short.
Nico Prokurat checked in the first run of the game with a double, while teammates Mason Waldner, on a single, Coe Johnson and Ryder Almeda sent home runs. Kaine Dickerson reached twice with singles.
Despite the loss, Island Dogs had more hit led by Leo Thibault with a single and double. Tyrone Cervantes, Sam Boa, Angel Morales and Jaxon Santelli followed with singles.
After the early surge, Boa slowed down the Tavern N Town offense by tossing 3 1/13 shutout innings to close out the game, allowing just three base runners, a walk and one hit, while striking out eight.
TAVERN N TOWN 24,
EDEN HOUSE 9
Scoring multiple runs in every at-bat, with a special 13 in the fourth, Tavern N Town ended things early en route to the four-inning victory.
Burning the Eden House pitching for 13 hits, Tavern N Town had a pair of perfect night at the dish from Nicholas Talpaz and Daryn Demeza, who were both 4-for-4, with a combined seven RBI. Bryce Barth was a home run shy of the cycle allowing three teammates to touch the plate, while Calvin Lee and Hudson Balbuena both singled, Daniel Morales had two RBI on three walks in as many at-bats and Tyler Lopez has three RBI on four walks.
Eden House tried to stay in the game by scoring in all but its runs in the final at-bat. Kaine Dickerson homered and doubled twice in the losing effort. Cole Johnson, Ryder Almeda and Nico Prokurat added doubles, Mason Waldner knocked in a pair of runs on a single, and Logan Otto also singled with an RBI was Kellen Lockwood.
Bryce Barth took the win allowing three earned runs on seven hits and five walks, while striking out seven for Tavern N Town.
ISLAND DOGS 14,
REEL EASY CHARTERS 4
Reel Easy Charters had the lead after the first frame, but Island Dog starting pitcher Kaden Savedra settled down in the next to frame to strike out seven in three innings of work.
That was more than enough for his Island Dogs needed as they let out a 13-hit barrage for the 10-run victory.
The big dogs at the plate were Leo Thibault, who doubled twice and singled once for five RBI, and Tyrone Cervantes, who needed just a home run to complete his cycle. Kaden Savedra got off the porch with two singles, while Jaxon Santelli, Sam Boa, Angel Morales, Roman Ubeda, and Ryland Brown all dug up one.
Reel Easy’s offense was a bit too laid back as William Wickers had the lone base hit for his squad, but James Barber, Logan Rains and Jayce Fernandez all had an RBI.
12-AND-UNDER
COCA-COLA 10, PAPA TONY’S 2
Papa Tony’s watched the game slip away early and could not regain their mojo. Coca-Cola’s scored in the first on a sacrifice fly by Jack Niles to send Christian Koppal.
In the second, Coke scored three more runs on a big hit by Koppal and a groundout by Jake Baker.
Coca-Cola’s Christian Druckemiller had a pair of base hits.
On the mound for Coca-Cola, Reef Guyet lasted three and two-thirds innings; allowed three hits and two runs while striking out six and walking one.
For Papa Tony’s, James Simmons went two and two-thirds innings, gave up six runs on three hits with one K.
Kade Maltz, Aydin Alexander, Auggy Davila and Baylin Rodger each managed one hit for Papa Tony’s.
COCA-COLA 10,
CONCH-RETE PUMPING 4
The winners jumped to a first inning edge but Conch-Rete Pumping tied the game at 1 on a wild pitch by Coke hurler Shay B.
Coca Cola began to creep ahead with a run in the second and they added three more in the third. Xavier Perez singled home a run.
In the fourth, Shay Boa and Steele Gomez each hammered RBI singles in the fourth for three more runs. Beau Bender led Coke with a base hit and three stolen bags.
On the hill, Boa gave up four runs on two hits with eight Ks over five frames.
Jason Stubblefield started on the mound for Conch-Rete Pumping with three runs on two hits over three frames. Nick Besson and Jake Rodriguez each provided bullpen relief.
PAPA TONY’S 7,
RAMONA’S 5
Tied at 5-5 in the top of the seventh frame, Papa Tony’s Baylin Rodger singled the first pitch to score two runs for the final score.
Ramona’s took a first inning advantage on an RBI single by Calvin M.
In the second, Papa Tony’s scored three runs off a three-run home run by Kade Maltz, the first of the season for the league and his first of two for the game.
Ramona’s tied things up in the fifth with a five-run frame. Papa Tony’s racked up 11 hits led by Maltz with a 4-for-4 night. Kristian Masters and Auggy Davila each collected multiple hits.
Pitching for Papa Tony’s Kristian Masters hurled three innings, allowed three runs on six hit.
Trent Thomas took the ball for Ramona’s but gave up five runs over three and a third innings and Jack Chapman tossed three inning of relief.
On defense, Papa Tony’s did not commit an error, led by Max Barroso with the most chances at eight.
CONCH-RETE PUMPING 9, PAPA TONY’S 3
Conch-Rete Pumping took a first inning lead on a walk as Papa Tony’s struggled to put runs on the board and had a tough time defensively.
Nick Besson drew a walk, scoring one run in the first to get things rolling for Conch-Rete Pumping.
They etched three more runs in the second inning.
Xavier Perez toed the rubber for Conch-Rete Pumping. He lasted three frames, gave up a hit with eight strikeouts.
Auggy Davila paced Papa Tony’s with one hit in two at-bats.
Conch-Rete Pumping tore up the base paths as five players stole at least two bases. Beau B led the way with three.