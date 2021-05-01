The standings are locked up in each division of the Key West Little Conch Baseball League as the final full week of the season ended on Thursday at the Clayton Sterling Baseball Complex.
Next week, the U12, U10, and U8 leagues finish off the campaign with games on Monday and Tuesday while the U14 completed their season Thursday night.
Hurricane Hole left Certified Appliance Repair in their wake with a pair of wins while the CAR lost both games.
In the U8, Key West Firefighters have a 19-4 record well ahead of Key Plaza Creperie at 14-6-2.
Island Dogs stands at 18-4 even with a loss this week in the 10-and-under and Ramona’s Conch Creations at 18-4 hold a big lead on second place Coca-Cola over in Peter Dopp Field.
14-AND-UNDER
HURRICANE HOLE 14,
CERTIFIED APPLIANCE REPAIR 2
The game was close until Hurricane Hole erupted for five in the fourth and five more in the fifth.
Jose Perdigon (2 RBI) and Vinny Moline (3 RBI) each went yard and singled, Patrick Curry doubled, Collin Christie singled twice and with a base hit were Tristin Weech, Jack Mattheessen and Leandro Batista singled home two runs.
On the mound, Moline went the distance, gave up the runs via six hits and he sat eight on Ks.
Cole Jackson led Certified Appliance Repair with two singles as Jackson Bernhard, Noah Mercer, Joel Rodriguez and Ty Hill each had a base hit.
IBERIA BANK 14,
GULF ATLANTIC BANK 9
Iberia banked six runs in their final at-bats for the win. J.D. Dowling drove in two runs on two hits, Kasey Kasper drilled a three-run triple, Jace Rossi plated four runs via two hits, R.J. Brown slugged a two-bagger and Brailin Peralta and Daniel Oviedo both singled.
Peralta surrendered eight runs on nine hits, Jack Besson gave up another run as Dowling fanned two to get the final outs.
Gulf Atlantic’s Sam Holland thumped a three-base hit and singled to plate three runs, Damien Mendez ripped a pair of base hits as Landon Reed, Diego Mendez, Mike Leon and James Searcy all singled.
HURRICANE HOLE 8,
IBERIA BANK 6
Alex Rocha and Collin Christian each singled twice as Vinny Moline and Patrick Curry both slugged an RBI single for Hurricane Hole.
In the final frame, Jose Perdigon struck out the last two Iberia Bank batters to shut down any hope of a comeback.
Iberia’s Kasey Kasper nailed a two-base hit and base hit, Brailin Peralta singled twice and with a base hit was J.D. Dowling, Jace Rossi and Daniel Oviedo with a two-run single.
Over the first four frames, Jack Besson struck out six with two runs on three hits and five walks.
GULF ATLANTIC BANK 9,
CERTIFIED APPLIANCE REPAIR 4
It was a bit of an upset but Gulf Atlantic racked up six runs in the second frame for a big lead.
Sam Holland parked a pitch out of Pedro Aguilar Field and singled, leadoff batter James Searcy doubled and singled twice, Diego Mendez ripped a two-base hit and base hit, Garry Allen and Jorge Torres singled two times apiece, Damien Mendez doubled and John Taull and Gionni Fernandez each singled home a runner.
Holland allowed four three runs on four hits and seven walks while Searcy hurled the final two frames with no runs, no hits, one walk and fanned four.
The appliance repair guys managed just three hits. Noah Mercer tripled as Jackson Bernhard and Caden Pichardo both had a single.
Starter Teak Guyet allowed seven runs on six hits and he walked four.
12-AND-UNDER
PAPA TONY’S 16,
COCA-COLA 3
Kade Maltz and Auggy Davila each drove in two runs on three hits each, Aydin Alexander singled two times for two RBI, Kristian Masters hit a two-run single as Curren Nicolay and Damian Santana both singled.
On the mound, Nicolay gave up three runs via two hits and a walk over the first three frames.
Coke’s Christian Koppal hit a three-run home run and Chace Gaertner singled.
RAMONA’S CONCH CREATIONS 10,
CONCH-CRETE PUMPING 0
Calvin Mercer pitched a two-hit gem and fanned six over four frames and had plenty of offensive help with nine hits led by Roman Garcia with a triple, Nathan Radziejewski singled two times, Jack Chapman, Cruz Holmes and Nelson Ong each doubled, Trent Thomas nailed a two-run single, Oliver Zanetti and Mercer both singled.
Conch-Crete Pumping’s Carter Wirth and Beau Bender each singled.
CONCH-CRETE PUMPING 11,
PAPA TONY’S 10
Two runs in the bottom of the sixth put Conch-Crete Pumping in the win column.
Jason Stubblefield went yard and singled for two RBI, Xavier Perez doubled and singled, Mason Titensor slugged a two-bagger as Carter Wirth and Jake Rodriguez both singled home a run.
In the final three frames, Geo Twyman shut down Papa Tony’s with three strikeouts on the mound.
Papa Tony’s Kade Maltz slugged a triple, double and base hit, Kristian Masters plated three runs on three hits, Baylin Rodger nailed a two-run single and with a base knock were Auggy Davila, Matthew Oviedo and Brian Cassidy.
RAMONA’S CONCH CREATIONS 8,
COCA-COLA 3
Tied at 3-3 in the top of five, Ramona’s created six runs to escape a loss. Calvin Mercer (3 RBI), Nelson Ong (2 RBI) and Trent Thomas each doubled and singled, Roman Garcia drove in two runs on two hits and with a base hit was Nathan Radziejewski and Jack Chapman.
In two innings of middle relief, Ong allowed a run and fanned six and Chapman struck out three with no runs over the final two.
Coca-Cola’s Steele Gomez singled two times and Reef Guyet, Shay Boa and Johnny Picco each had a base hit.
Christian Koppal surrendered three runs on three hits and he struck out eight over the first three innings on the mound.
10-AND-UNDER
EDEN HOUSE 15,
TAVERN N TOWN 10
Eden House scored three in their final at bats and had to thwart a four-run TNT rally to salvage the win.
Kaine Dickerson went yard, doubled twice and singled to plate three runs to lead Eden House with the bat. Abel Smith hammered a two-base hit and base hit, Mason Waldner singled two times, Kellen Lockwood doubled home three runs, Nico Prokurat singled two times for two RBI as Ryder Almeda had a run-scoring base hit. Prokurat fanned eight over the first four frames.
Tavern N Town’s Calvin Lee drove in three runs on triple and two singles, Bryce Barth hoisted three hits, Nicholas Talpasz smacked a two-base hit and a base hit and Sawyer Hill singled home a run.
ISLAND DOGS 15,
REEL EASY CHARTERS 5
Island Dogs got off the porch in the first frame with 10 runs and never looked back.
Tyrone Cervantes homered twice for four RBI, Sam Boa went yard and doubled to send three home, Kaden Savedra thumped a three-base hit and base hit to plate four runs, Jaxon Santelli singled twice, Roman Ubeda cracked a two-run single and with a hit was Max White and Leo Thibault.
Boa struck out eight over the first three frames.
Reel Easy Charters’ Jayce Fernandez hit a two-run single, William Wickers and James Carey each nailed an RBI single as Wyatt Grizzle-Manning singled.
EDEN HOUSE 21,
REEL EASY CHARTERS 1
A 12-run first set Eden House on the path to victory. Kellen Lockwood drove in six runs via a three-base hit and base hit, Nico Prokurat thumped a three-bagger and doubled for two RBI, Cole Johnson was 3-for-3 with three RBI, Mason Waldner doubled and singled, Easton Gunnels singled two times for two RBI, Justin Major nailed a two-run hit and Ryder Almeda and Abel Smith each hit safely.
Kaine Dickerson and Gunnels teamed up to no-hit Reel Easy. Dickerson allowed a run via seven walks and he struck out seven.
Alex C walked in the lone run for Reel Easy Charters.
TAVERN N TOWN 18,
ISLAND DOGS 13
With the game tied at 13-13, Tavern N Town scored five in their final at-bats to take down the first-place team.
Nicholas Talpasz doubled and singled two times to send home three, Sawyer Hill plated two runs on three hits, Daryn Demeza (2 RBI), Colt Lucas (3 RBI) and Bryce Barth each doubled and singled and Daniel Morales drilled a two-run hit.
On the mound, Barth allowed six runs on five hits with five Ks over the first three innings.
Island Dogs Sam Boa doubled two times and singled for three RBI, Tyrone Cervantes doubled and singled to send two home, Leo Thibault singled two times for three RBI, Roman Ubeda doubled home two runs as Kaden Savedra and Jaxon Santelli both had a run-scoring single.
10-AND-UNDER
KEY WEST FIREFIGHTERS 14,
TOPPINO’S 2
Jaiden Lopez drove in six runs on a triple and two singles, Marcel Major was 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and three RBI, Kristofer Barroso singled three times, Evan Gunnels and Luke Barroso had two hits each, Jax Mendez singled twice, Ian Harper and Justin Osborne both doubled and with base hits were Jimmy McCain and Kaiden Tomita.
Osborne struck out six over the first two innings on the mound.
Toppino’s Michael Leser singled home a run and with a base hit was Ryan Martinez.
KEY PLAZE CREPERIE 6,
MOOSE 2
Nico Griffiths and Trevor Wynn each singled twice and doubled, Karmelo Santana hammered two hits as Christian Barrows, Beau Brenner, Easton Fryar, Liam Myers and Mateo Salve all had a hit.
Over the final three innings, Roman Lepowski struck out seven.
For Moose, Tirsolino Paulino thumped a three-base hit and singled twice, Jacob Rodriguez drilled two hits as Armands Berzins, Justin Druckemiller, Darien Keys, Khai Mellies, and Landon White all singled.
KEY PLAZA CREPERIE 15,
TOPPINO’S 5
Roman Lepowski tripled and singled two times, Easton Fryar, Arias Lopez and Nico Griffiths each hammered a two-base hit and two base hits, Christian Barrows and Beau Brenner had two hits each and with a single was Barrett Nelson, Aden St. Roman, and Derek Wallis.
Brenner struck out eight over the final three innings on the mound.
For Toppino’s Landon Caraballo tripled and singled four times, Caleb Barba drilled a trio of base hits and with singles were Charley Bentley and Ryan Martinez.
KEY WEST FIREFIGHTERS 7,
MOOSE 6
The game was tied at 6-each in the bottom of the fourth to set the table for Jimmy McCain who singled on the first pitch to score the winning run.
Jax Mendez and Ian Harper each doubled and singled, Evan Gunnells slugged two singles and with a base hit were Kristofer Barroso, Luke Barroso, Nicholas Cantatore, Jimmy McCain, Justin Osborne.
Osborne struck out six over the first three innings on the hill.
For Moose, Tirsolino Paulino and Justin Druckemiller each had a pair of base hit as Armands Berzins Khai Mellies, Jacob Rodriguez, Greyson Rookey and Landon White.