The regular season came to a close on Friday night in the Men’s Over-37 Softball League with just one game on tap.
On Friday night, playoffs begin with the first semifinal match set for the top-seed Breakfast Club Too Jaibas taking on No. 4 seed Tommy Tiles FKWT Roncos in the 6:30 p.m. contest. At 7:45, Ben’s Candle Shop Morays and Dr. Jerry’s Snappers face off in the other semifinal.
The winners of the two games will square off in the championship game set for 9 p.m. at the DeWitt Roberts Field.
BEN'S CANDLE SHOP MORAYS 22, TOMMY TILES FKWT RONCOS 21
Harry Milliken was 5-for-5 to include a game-winning triple for a very close finish. Ben Blattenberger doubled and singled three times, Danny Kirknick homered in the park and singled twice for four RBI, Greg Eagle tripled, doubled and singled, Dylan Kibler nailed a two-base hit and two base hits and Chris Hilliard singled three times.
Marty Gregurich went yard and doubled, Chris Hall and Dave Matea singled two times each and with a base hit was Bob Maun.
For the Roncos, Michael Balbuena tripled and plated five and Lino Paulino doubled as the duo each had a 5-for-5 night.
Tim Neely, Rich Baker and Ken Dispenza each doubled and slapped two singles, Nick Hogen hit a two-bagger and singled, Tommy Lapp and Juanito Menendez each singled twice and David Flynn added a base hit.