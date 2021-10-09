The Key West Youth Football League is five weeks into the season with five more left to contest. It all ends on Saturday, Nov. 20, with Homecoming festivities to cap the exciting campaign at George Mira Field.
There are two teams with unblemished records, but plenty of action is left to change the standings.
In Flag Division action, the Moore Than Fades Seminoles hold a 4-0 record, followed closely by Back Country Boat Rentals Gators at 3-1. With a 2-2 mark is the Alvin the Painter Hurricanes, holding at 1-3 is the Certified Appliance Repair Wolverines as Frank’s Plumbing Bulldogs are 0-4.
In C Division, the First State Bank Jaguars are perfect, thus far, at 3-0; Keys Island Runners Dolphins are even at 2-2 and with a 0-3 mark are the DJ’s Clam Shack Packers.
The Shrimp Pimp Seahawks are atop the B Division with a 3-1 mark; Sherwin Williams Ravens are 2-1 and the UME Buccaneers are 0-3.
C DIVISION
KEYS ISLAND RUNNERS DOLPHINS 20,
DJ’S CLAM SHACK PACKERS 19
Down by six points with time running out, the Dolphins scored the winning TD with 23 seconds left in the exciting game.
The ‘Fins got on the scoreboard at 3:50 in the second quarter on a 6-yard touchdown pass from Emarlo Gonzalez to Mason Waldner, but the extra point was stopped by the Packers defense.
Just over a minute later, the Packers’ Deon Cartwright stripped the ball from the Dolphins’ Gonzalez and returned it 72 yards to tie the game at 6. The extra point run by Justin Osborne was good to go ahead, 7-6.
The Packers drew a 13-6 advantage at 4:27 left in the third quarter. Osborne capped a three-play drive with a 36-yard touchdown run to amass 60 yards rushing on the series.
The game was tied at 13 at the 6:08 mark in the fourth quarter on a 17-yard scoring run by Waldner, who also added the extra point.
Once again, the Packers took the lead at 19-13 after Osborne rambled 48 yards and again the extra point was stopped by the ‘Fins, which would affect the final outcome.
The last score came on a 30-yard touchdown pass from Gonzalez to Waldner to cap a seven-play drive in which Waldner rushed for 35 yards and had 30 reception yards on the drive. The extra point by Waldner iced the win for the Dolphins.
B DIVISION
SHRIMP PIMP SEAHAWKS 32,
UME BUCCANEERS 12
The Seahawks amassed a 19-0 lead before the Bucs could get into the end zone but only added six more points as time expired.
The Seahawks’ Oliver Zanetti scored on a 6-yard run after Tyrese Scott rambled 55 yards on the opening kickoff. Zanetti tacked on the extra point for a 7-0 advantage.
With less than three minutes left in the second, Kimani Poitier intercepted a Bucs pass and returned it 46 yards to set up a 10-yard TD by Scott. The extra point was no good.
With 29 seconds left in the first, Devin Stehly recovered a Buccaneer’s fumble for the next Seahawks possession. Joshua Lewis hit Matthew Oviedo for a 40-yard pass and Lewis dove over from the 1-yard line to pull away, 19-0.
But, on the ensuing kickoff, Jayvion King returned the ball 67 yards to put the Bucs in the books with six.
At 7:14 in the second, Zanetti broke free and ran the ball to the Bucs’ 2-yard line and Lewis finished off the six-play drive with six on his sticks. Stehly tacked on the extra point for a 26-6 insurmountable advantage.
With 2:02 left before the half, Zanetti ended a three-play drive with a 5-yard TD.
After a scoreless third quarter, the Buccaneers’ scored with just four second left in the game. Nolan Soloman connected with King on a 34-yard touchdown pass to ice the scoring.
FLAG DIVISION
MOORE THAN FADES SEMINOLES 15,
ALVIN THE PAINTER HURRICANES 0
Following a false start penalty by the Seminoles, Lavell Cartwright raced into the end zone from the Hurricanes’ 29-yard line as Toren Thomas added the extra point to go up, 7-0.
The defenses buckled down in the second quarter, but with 3:12 left in the third, Cartwright ended a three-play drive with a 31-yard scoring run. Once again, Thomas was good for the two-point conversion.
BACK COUNTRY RENTALS GATORS 27,
AMERIGAS WOLVERINES 14
The Gators’ Jaxon Flatt ended a four-play drive with a 6-yard TD run as Leondre Marius ran it in for the two-point conversion at the 4:21 mark in the opening quarter.
After a seven-play drive, Leondre Marius dove over from the 4-yard line to go up, 14-0.
With 25 seconds remaining in the half, the Wolverines’ Jaiden Pierre sprinted 43 yards for a 14-6 game at the intermission.
Neither team could pierce the goal line in the third, but with 7:48 left in the fourth, Jeremiah Marius scored from the six following a 15-yard run by Clint Powers. Joseph Morgan tacked on the extra point for a 21-6 lead.
The Wolverines took two plays to score on a 46-yard run by Ke’Nario Sargent. Pierre added the 2-point conversion to pull within seven, 21-14.
At the 1:03 mark in the fourth, Julian Parks scored from the 19 set up by a 33-yard run by Flatt.