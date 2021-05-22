The fields at the Clayton Sterling Baseball Complex are quiet after the season ended a week ago for the Key West Little Conch Baseball League.
After a regular season that began on Saturday, Feb. 6, with the Baseball Jamboree, the four teams each in the four league played 12 weeks of high-flying, record-setting memorable youth baseball.
In the end, the postseason tournament decided the league champions.
Hurricane Hole (19-6) finished the 14-and-Under Division with the regular-season championship, but Certified Appliance Repair (20-6) took the tournament title.
Ramona’s Conch Creations ran through the 12-and-Under with the regular season and tournament titles to finish with a 21-4 mark at Peter Dopp field.
In the 10-and-Under, Island Dogs overcame the second place Eden House to finish with the regular-season and tournament titles with a 20-6 record.
Key West Firefighters finished the 8-and-Under Division with a 21-5 record and the league titles for the regular season and postseason tournament.
Most importantly were the Sportsmanship Award winners.
For the U8 league: Kaiden Tomita, Firefighters; Greyson Rookey, Moose; Christian Barrows, Key Plaza Creperie; Anthony Cabrera, Toppino’s.
In the U10 league: Tyler Diaz, Reel Easy Charters; Justin Major, Eden House; Colt Lucas, Tavern N Town; Leo Thibault, Island Dogs.
The U12 league: Roger Barralaga, Conch-Crete Pumping; Kristian Kearins, Coca-Cola; Aydin Alexander, Papa Tony’s; Josiah Gonzalez, Ramona’s Conch Creations.
For the U14 league: Emerson Madrid, Hurricane Hole; Paul Cassidy, Iberia Bank; Shane Lavallee, Certified Appliance Repair; Lucas Audette, Gulf Atlantic Bank.