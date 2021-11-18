After a month away from the diamond for a variety of reasons, from Homecoming to simply being too old to play, the Men’s Over-35 softball league returned last Friday, Nov. 12, with the regular-season finale that turned out to be a preview of the playoffs — at least the underdogs hope so — as the No. 1-seed Breakfast ClubToo Morays were unended by the cellar-dwelling Harppon Harry’s Snappers, while the third-ranked Ben’s Candle Shop Morays came out on top against the second-place Tommy Tiles FKWT Roncos.
That did not decide anything, as the standings remained the same after the season finale, but on Friday, Nov. 19, they will when the games are run back with the Morays taking on the Roncos in the first semifinal at 6:30 p.m., followed by the Snappers and Jaibas battling it out at 7:45 before the championship game at 9 p.m.
Ben’s Candle Shop Morays 24, Tommy Tiles FKWT Roncos 14
Despite scoring in all five frames, Tommy Tiles FKWT could not make up the difference after a 12-run third inning by Ben’s Candle Shop, which cruised to the 10-run victory.
Powering the way for the Morays was Jeff Kurkowski, who doubled in his 5-for-5 performance, while Greg Eagle was a triple away from the cycle with a homer, double and two singles. Chris Hall and Chris Hilliard both had a pair of doubles and singles, Ben Blattenberger and Harry Milliken each had a double as part of their four hits, while with three base knocks was Dylan Kibler, who also doubled. Bob Maun reached safely with two hits.
Despite receiving home runs from Devin Butler, Junior Guieb and John Childs, all of whom had two hits, the Roncos could not muster enough runs for the victory. Rich Baker and Jorge Martinez each added three hits, Tommy Lapp doubled and singled, while with two hits each was Kenny Dispenza and Alexey Vergas. Tim Nelly and Darnell Henderson each had a base hit.
Harpoon Harry’s Snappers 29, Breakfast Club Too Jabias 8
Holding the regular-season champs to a season low, Harpoon Harry’s put an exclamation point on the victory with a 14-run fourth to bring the game to a 21-run mercy-rule finish.
Driving in eight RBI for the Snappers was Juanito Menendez on two home runs behind a perfect 6-for-6 performance at the plate, as was Junior Guieb in his six trips to the dish, while going for a combined nine RBI on a trio of singles and one double were Eddie Griffiths, with five RBI, and Alexey Vergas, with four RBI. Willie Rodriguez doubled and tripled, working his way to five hits in the game, while Alex Torres doubled, homered and singled twice. With three hits were Joel Rivero and Harry Milliken. Eddie Tornac singled.
For the Jabias, Nick Hagan connected on a home run and double while going 3-for-3, Ronnie Presley also had a home run and single, Jeff Kurkowski doubled and singled, while with base hits were Bobby Lopez, Chris Hilliard, John Bandora (double), Ben Blattenbeger and Dylan Kibler.