The second go-around between Florida Keys Soccer League clubs began on Sunday, Jan. 15, at the Mathew Gilleran Field, but the results were no much different than the first half of the campaign as the top squads — Marathon FC, International FC and Aguilas — all garnered victories, while bottom-dwelling Los Nicos earned a point — which it did only once during the its first eight matches.

The teams will be back in action on Sunday, Jan. 22, starting at 4 p.m. with Southernmost SC taking on Pinorelos, followed by Chapin and Aguilas on the pitch at the Truman Waterfront at 5:30 p.m. Kicking off at 7 is the top and bottom of the standings with Marathon FC facing off against Los Nicos, and in the nightcap, at 8:30, is International FC versus Aspirante.