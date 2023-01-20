The second go-around between Florida Keys Soccer League clubs began on Sunday, Jan. 15, at the Mathew Gilleran Field, but the results were no much different than the first half of the campaign as the top squads — Marathon FC, International FC and Aguilas — all garnered victories, while bottom-dwelling Los Nicos earned a point — which it did only once during the its first eight matches.
The teams will be back in action on Sunday, Jan. 22, starting at 4 p.m. with Southernmost SC taking on Pinorelos, followed by Chapin and Aguilas on the pitch at the Truman Waterfront at 5:30 p.m. Kicking off at 7 is the top and bottom of the standings with Marathon FC facing off against Los Nicos, and in the nightcap, at 8:30, is International FC versus Aspirante.
WEEK 10 RESULTS
Revolution 2,
Los Nicos 2
A win could have bumped Revolution into a tie with the fourth but instead Los Nicos picked up just its second positive result of the season, as Luis Mercado netted a pair of goals to keep the underdogs in the match. Revolution received scores from Louis Wous and Woos Fleurival.
Marathon 2,
Aspirante 1
Despite a challenge from Aspitante, Marathon FC maintained its large lead a top the group, expanding its goal differential to plus-14, which is second best in the league.
International 7, Pinorelos 0
In one of the biggest margins of victory of the season, it was all International FC powered two goals each from Jeff Narcisse and Lukas Kuzma, while Niko and Eliel netted once apiece to help their club maintain pace in second place. With the clean sheet against Pinorelos, International now had a league-best +16 goal differential but remains seven points behind first place in the table.
Aguilas 2,
Southernmost 1
Both Aguilas and Southernmost SC needed to triumph — Aguilas to remain in the hunt for first, and Southernmost to get back in the race — and it was the team toward the top of the pack that would score the W. Arlin Osorio and Tobi Palacio rippled the twine for Aguilas, while Patrick Matysik was the lone scorer for Southernmost, playing with team sponsor Rick Haskin in attendance at the Truman Waterfront.