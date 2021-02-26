Join the all-in-fun race series and recall the tradition of the wreckers in the Key West of the 1800s during the second race in the 36th annual Schooner Wharf Bar Wrecker’s Cup race series, which is set for Sunday, Feb. 28.
All sailing vessels, local sailors, and visiting yachtsmen are welcome to join the regatta, according to race officials, while first, second and third place will be awarded in each division, with trophies, a Bottle of Pusser’s Rum, Schooner Wharf bar tabs and Wreckers’ t-shirts as prizes.
A captains’ meeting will be held on Saturday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m. in the Schooner Wharf Sail Loft with complimentary Pusser’s Rum Punch and hors d’oeuvres from the Schooner Wharf Galley.
As always, participating vessels will receive up to four Pusser’s Rum drinks as the captain and crew enjoy the awards party and ceremony following the event. The race is videotaped and entry fee for each vessel is $40.
The race series is on the last Sunday of January, February, March, and April with the captains’ meeting held the Saturday night before race day and awards party and ceremony on Sunday night of race days.Race participants are eligible for a free raffle for a private charter for six aboard Aria or Zodiak, courtesy of Restless Native Charters, but participants must be present to win the raffle.
For information, visit the Schooner Wharf at http://www.SchoonerWharf.com/21wreckersrace2.htm or call 305-292-9520.