The semifinals are set for the Key West Coed Softball league — despite only one game being played in the quarterfinals alongside two forfeits — now the teams just need to find a time and date to play the final three games of the postseason, with the holidays obscuring the scheduling.
When the semis are contested, it will be second-seeded Laid Back Charters taking on third-seed Poke in the Rear, both teams garnering forfeit victories in the quarters, while No. 1 Floozie Koozie will go against No. 4 Tropical Movers, which won the lone game played last week against Cleared Hot.
TROPICAL MOVERS 19, CLEARED HOT 7
Chipping away at a early four-run deficit, Cleared Hot cut the lead to just two runs entering the bottom of the fifth, when Tropical Movers broke things open with an eight-run at-bat followed by five more in the sixth to secure its spot in the next round.
Every batter in the Tropical lineup had a base hit, led by Ken Dispenza and Leci Archer with four apiece. Rich Baker and Ashley Kelley each had a two-base hit and two base hits, David LaRochelle also connected on a trio of base knocks while with two hits each in the winning cause were Brittanie Markle, Olivia Newbold, Henrik Olsson and Luke Teet.
For Cleared Hot, Coy Moore homered and singled, Christopher O’Conner doubled and tripled, while with two hits each were Alex Dioncio and Nikita Green.