The environment at The Back Yard for the final regular-season home game of the Key West High School softball team was all about the small-town, tight-knit community of Key West.
A couple hundred family members and fans showed up on Thursday, April 14, to support the Lady Conchs and thank the seniors — Montunique Van Staden, Yahaira Williams, Isabella Perez, Marina Goins, Chloe Knowles, Emily Bracher and Madison Gonzalez — for all their hard work and dedication to the program.
It was a fitting sendoff for Goins. She pitched a two-hit shutout, thanks to the error-free defense, and she slugged a two-run, walk-off single in the bottom of the fifth for a 10-0 victory over the Lake Placid Lady Dragons.
The victory improved Key West’s record to 14-3-1 with two games left in the regular season.
The Lady Conchs had a special sendoff to umpire Chris Stephenson, a petty officer in the U.S. Navy who is scheduled to transfer in the coming months. They presented Stephenson with a signed game ball for his years of umpiring in Key West.
Conchs coach Jason Garcia said it was a good night.
“Doesn’t get any better than this. The seniors all played well and came through with some big base hits,” said Garcia. “Maddy Gonzalez hit the ball and scored two runs in the first inning on an 0-2 pitch.”
With Goins in control, the offense went right to work with three runs in the first, highlighted by a two-run single by Gonzalez.
In the third, Key West scored five more runs. Seniors Knowles, Van Staden, Perez, Williams and Goins all contributed in the rally.
Williams was 3-for-3 with a double and scored three times, the final time ending the mercy-rule game in the fifth. Goins singled twice for three RBI and Perez finished with a pair of hits.
In five innings on the mound, Goins gave up the two hits, no walks and struck out two.
Garcia was especially happy with no errors and Goins’ pitching.
“We played really well. Marina hit one batter, but no walks. She hit her spots,” said Garcia. “The whole team played extremely well.”
Up next for the Conchs is an away game against Marathon at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 22. They finish off the season with the final game at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, April 29 at Keys Gate.
If nothing changes, Key West will play on the road against St. Brendan on Friday, May 5, for the District 16-4A championship.