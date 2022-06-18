The 2022 Key West Adult Basketball League got underway in early June with six games scheduled each week at the Frederick Douglass Gymnasium.
There are seven teams in the Southernmost Basketball Conference with the season extending until late August.
After a week of action, Island Bred pulled off a pair of one-point wins to stay ahead of the league, but FLYT Club took a victory in the opening week of action to remain tied for first.
For scores and more information, go to their website at https://www.recleague.net/organizations/6290.
STORM SURGE 54,
KEYSTAR 40
Storm Surge canned 11 treys led by Joseph Suero with three and 15 points in the opening game of the season. Eric Moore netted eight points and pulled down 11 rebounds, James Osborne Jr. had eight assists and eight points, also with eight was Jeremy Suero. David Aviles finished with six, both shots from downtown; A.J. Smith netted five, two from the free-throw line and with four was Jonibek Mushinov with nine boards.
Keystar’s Phillip Spottswood led all scorers with 17 to include three treys, Jamal Stafford had eight with seven boards, with six was Robert Spottswood, Tony Roberts (seven rebounds) and Cash Mingo each had three and with a point was Chas Spottswood.
FLYT CLUB 53,
NOTHIN’ MAJOR 36
Jamal Qualls racked up a double-double with 11 rebounds and canned 10 points to power FLYT Club’s win. Deshon Fantroy led his team with a dozen; Julius Hepburn netted nine, DeQuan Youngblood had six points, Roberto Garcia finished with five, with two each were Darshaun Carey and Nick Center as Eric Armstrong netted a free throw.
Nothin’ Major’s Christian Stewart had 15 points and 15 rebounds for a double-double and three steals, Nathaniel Hayes netted seven with five boards and a pair of steals, Irekaz Womack and Mitchell Walsh each hit a trey, DeQuan Garner and Michael Vereen both had two and with one each were Donjae Valdez (seven rebounds) and Kelvin Taylor.
KEYSTAR 62,
TUNE SQUAD 53
Phillip Spottswood led all scorers with 16, six from downtown, Tony Roberts nabbed seven boards, four steals, four assists and canned 15 points as Chas Spottswood finished with 11 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Robert Spottswood battled under the boards for 10 rebounds, three blocks, with four assists and seven points; Willie Walsh netted six and grabbed five boards, Andrew Rodriquez hit from downtown as Jamal Stafford and Billy Spottswood had two each.
Tune Squad’s Jalen Harper was good for 13 points, nine from downtown; Shain Cormack had nine of his 11 from three-point line, Sky Kulchar had 10 with seven boards, Roosevelt Joseph netted eight with four rebounds, Ronell Brown muscled eight rebounds and hit for five points and with two each were Neil Goodson, Demetrius Johnson and Cesar Davila.
ISLAND BRED 42,
GLORY BOYZ 41
Island Bred kept it really close as Lamont Woods led his team with 21 points with six coming from the charity stripe. B.J. Moore netted a half dozen, Demetrius Roach scored five points, Antonio Guieb hit one trey, St. Pierre Anilus muscled his way to 10 rebounds and three steals with two points; Malik Hunter and big man Michal Brablc each had six boards and netted two each as Jan Koranda hit one free throw.
GBE’s Justin Allen led all scorers with 25 points, 15 from downtown, nabbed 11 rebounds and had four steals to record a double-double. Timothy Lewis grabbed 10 rebounds with eight points, Chris Stewart had four points and four rebounds, Dominique Flynn hit a trey, five rebounds, four assists and had five steals as Michael Dinkins hit one free throw.
GLORY BOYZ 61,
KEYSTAR 33
Chris Stewart led GBE with a double-double, 10 rebounds and 13 points, Dee Ruggs also had 13 with seven boards, two assists and two steals; Robert Grey hit three treys for 11 points and grabbed five rebounds, two steals and two assists; Timothy Lewis finished with nine points, four rebounds, Brandon Burrell landed eight rebounds and eight points, Derrick McClain hit three points and grabbed five rebounds and with two points each were Malik McCalister and Dominique Flynn.
Keystar’s normally hot-shooting Phillip Spottswood managed just five points and nine rebounds, Cash Mingo and Tony Roberts (10 rebounds) led the way with seven each, Robert Spottswood and Willie Walsh each netted a half dozen as Chas Spottswood nabbed 10 rebounds and finished with two points.
GLORY BOYZ 69,
TUNE SQUAD 52
Brandon Burrell and Timothy Lewis each rolled up a double-double as Burrell netted 18 with 11 rebounds and two assists and Lewis scored 14, nabbed 10 boards, blocked three shots and had two steals. Nine of Chris Stewart’s points were from downtown and had five boards with two steals; Dee Ruggs netted nine and grabbed five boards, Michael Dinkins hit a pair of treys as Derrick McClain netted a field goal.
For Tune Squad, Sky Kulchar led all scorers with 25 points, nine from downtown, four assists and one steal; Roosevelt Joseph netted 11 points with seven boards, Ronell Brown grabbed a dozen rebounds and netted nine points and had four assists; Treymane Quarles land four points, Shain McCormack netted a field goal and with six rebounds, two assists and two steals was Cesar Davila.
ISLAND BRED 65,
NOTHIN’ MAJOR 64
For the second straight game, Island Bred pulled off a one-point win.
Lamont Woods led all scorers with 27 points, nine from beyond the arc, with seven rebounds and two steals. Malik Hunter netted 10 points and pulled down seven rebounds, Antonio Guieb hit nine, with two steals and two assists, six of the eight from Demetrius Roach were from beyond the three-point line and he recorded three assists; Jan Koranda hit a trey for four points, with two each were Elijah Jefferson and B.J. Moore.
Nothin’ Major’s Christian Stewart led the way with 18, Donjae Valdez and Lloyd Price each canned 11 points, James Osborne netted seven, Kelvin Taylor and Michael Vereen each scored five, Alex Womack hit a trey and Irekaz Womack and DeQuan Garner each scored a deuce.