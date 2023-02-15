Burke Sports Construction Group Inc. recently completed renovations at the Clayton Sterling Baseball Complex and held a pre-opening on Friday, Feb. 10, on the Pedro Aguilar Field. From left, actor Kevin Sorbo; David Martinez, Burke Sports; Dana Vega, Little Conch Baseball League; Bret Bishop, Little Conch Baseball League; David Moretti, Burke Sports; Roger Clemens; Randy Sterling, Key West Parks Director; Marcus Davila, Key West Community Services; and a representative of the GTO Turf. INSET: Pitching legend Roger Clemens made the night for this aspiring baseball player.
Pitching legend Roger Clemens made the night for this aspiring baseball player.
Photos by RON COOKE/Keys Citizen
An older fan got his Roger Clemens Boston Red Sox jersey autographed by The Rocket.
Photos by RON COOKE/Keys Citizen
Photos by RON COOKE/Keys Citizen
Real America’s Voice commentators Ed Henry and Karyn Turk interviewed Key West Parks Director Randy Sterling at the pre-opening of the Clayton Sterling Baseball Complex.
Local youth baseball player Justin Druckemiller, 10, got the ultimate autograph from New York Yankees pitching great Tommy John on Friday, Feb. 10, at the Clayton Sterling Baseball Complex.
It was a very special night at the Clayton Sterling Baseball Complex.
The contracting firm that recently completed the renovation of the four youth baseball fields with turf and new fencing held a pre-opening on Friday, Feb. 10, with two special guests in attendance.
Burke Sports Construction Group Inc., which specializes in redoing golf courses and athletic fields, invited pitching greats Tommy John and Roger Clemens to Key West to help celebrate the completion of the facility.
Brad Moretti, President of Civil and Sports Division of Burke Sports Construction, said they have worked with John and Clemens at other charity events.
“This is our third event with them,” said Moretti, along with co-worker David Martinez. “We get involved with military and dependent-type charities which is one of my passions. Roger, who has never been to Key West, came down out of the goodness of his heart. We have a golf tournament also to raise money for Toughest Kids, Inc. and The David Maus Foundation.”
Key West Parks Director Randy Sterling said this is a very special day for the facility named after his father.
“I’m sure my dad is looking down now saying that’s unbelievable — Tommy John and Roger Clemens — I have goosebumps. It’s awesome,” Sterling gleamed.
Clemens said so far, he was enjoying the weekend in Key West. Before they arrived at the youth baseball complex, they spent some time with the Key West High School baseball team at Rex Weech Field.
“This is my first time to Key West and I must say the golf, the restaurants, the music is great,” Clemens said. “But having said all of that I’m most proud is everybody telling me what a great baseball town Key West is. Tommy and I were both power pitchers. We talked to the high school guys, told them what a great tradition they have over there coming out of there. It was great talking to them.”
Burke Sports is no stranger to Key West. They reconstructed the Rosa E. Hernandez Softball Field, Rex Weech Baseball Field and Bernstein Park in Stock Island with two more city fields ready for a makeover.