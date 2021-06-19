A call for new teams is being put out by the Shooter’s Pool League following the conclusion of its spring season on Tuesday, June 15.
Claiming the spring title was the 8-Ballers, made up of Leandre Rahming, John McCain, Jonathan Phelps, Dominic Marable and Brian Barrios. The league runner-ups were the Runners, while Team Tats were third, fourth was Side Pockets, Jolly Rodgers claimed fifth, Ball Barians finished sixth and rounding out the team were the Technicalities.
With the summer season beginning on June 22, now is the time for individuals and/or four-man teams looking to join the league to sign up. Games are played on Tuesday nights at Shooter’s Pool Hall on Flagler Avenue at 7 p.m. For information, contact Jonathan Phelps at 305-731-6871 or show up Tuesday, June 22, at Shooter’s between 6 and 7 p.m.