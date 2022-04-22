Nothing needs to be said about the standings in the A Division of the Key West Girls Softball Recreational League. Florida Keys Electric is so far ahead with just two games left on their schedule, no one can come close to making up the ground.
But there was movement for the No. 2 spot over the past week at Rosa Hernandez Field.
Ramona’s Conch Creations (8-6-1) moved into a two-way tie for second with a win over Captain Hook’s (8-6-0), while 2 Oceans Digital (3-10-1) won for the third time — all against Arnold’s Towing (3-11-0).
In the B Division, Spottswood, Spottswood, Spottswood & Sterling (8-2-3) topped Niles Sales & Service (8-4-1) to stay a half-game ahead.
There are just over two weeks left in the regular season as the travel teams gear up for the postseason tournaments spread out from Broward to Lee counties.
A DIVISION
2 OCEANS DIGITAL 11,
ARNOLD’S TOWING 5
Neither team scored the first two frames, but in the third, 2 Oceans put up five and Arnold’s came back with five and never scored again.
Starting pitcher Evaline Zanetti did not allow a run with three hits, one walk and she fanned three over four frames.
At the plate, Emma White was 3-for-4 with three RBI, Mary Ellen Searcy drove in two runs on two hits, Zoe Barras hammered a pair of base hits and Ava Artigue singled.
Lucy Katz singled two times for Arnold’s and she pitched the first four and two-third innings with seven strikeouts. Yaneicee Grimon added a base hit.
RAMONA’S CONCH CREATIONS 7,
CAPTAIN HOOK’S 2
Ramona’s struck for three runs in the first inning, highlighted by a Maicey Malgrat two-run triple, and played solid defense without an error to shut down Captain Hook’s.
In the circle, Ryleigh Harnish got the win with four strikeouts over two and a third innings. In relief, Carley Hernandorena was perfect with two Ks in an inning and two-thirds of relief.
Captain Hook’s Shylo Sanchez doubled and singled and Arianna Garcia added a base hit.
Lilee Gage allowed the first three runs, but settled down to strike out 10. Garcia gave up four runs via a hit and she walked five.
FLORIDA KEYS ELECTRIC 8,
FURY 3
Kaleaya Dickerson drilled a pair of doubles, Chloe Kongos ripped a two-base hit and a base hit, Aaliyah McLeod drove in three runs via two hits and with a base hit were Brianna Brenner, Emilee Rodriguez and Vivienne Lepowski.
Brenner struck out eight over the first four frames as Dickerson shut out Fury with five strikeouts over the final two innings in relief.
Fury’s Gianna Felini singled two times and Genesis Rocha doubled.
In the circle, Althea Olsen yielded the runs on eight hits, three walks and she fanned four.
CAPTAIN HOOK’S 11,
2 OCEANS DIGITAL 5
Captain Hook’s let up three runs in the first, again, but this time rallied for six in the second and tacked on some insurance over the final three innings.
Jaylin Greene doubled and singled twice, Lilee Gage cracked a pair of doubles and Pilar Rivera drove in four runs via a two-base hit and base hit to lead Captain Hook’s at the plate. Arianna Garcia, Katelyn Sambrana and Shyla Waldon each singled home a run and with a base hit were Gianna Wardlow, Maicee Gage and Shylo Sanchez.
In the circle, Lilee Gage let up four runs on a hit and five walks with six Ks as Garcia allowed a run on two walks and did not give up a hit.
The lone hit for 2 Oceans Digital was off the bat of Lillian Mayer, a three-run triple.
B DIVISION
NILES SALES & SERVICE 9,
KEY WEST FIREFIGHTERS 8
Niles went up 5-4 in the first as the fire crew could not stage a comeback.
Niles’ Olivia Wiggins and Kailee Malagon each singled. In the circle, Malagon struck three, walked four and Sofia Niles also sat three on Ks and had four base on balls.
Firefighters’ Maia Parrilla allowed five runs on a hit and walked seven and Jaelyn Estevez issued four runs via a hit, three walks and she struck out two.
SPOTTSWOOD, SPOTTSWOOD, SPOTTSWOOD & STERLING 10,
NILES SALES AND SERVICE 6
Pitching and 13 walks was the key to victory for Spottswood, Spottswood, Spottswood & Sterling. Sierra Sterling yielded a run via two hits with one walk and she fanned five.
For Niles, Sofia Niles doubled and singled, Kirra Ferrell cracked a two-bagger as Melani Esquivel singled.
In the circle, Niles walked seven for six runs and Kailee Malagon allowed five runs on six walks.