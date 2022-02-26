In the first tournament of the season for the Southernmost Volleyball Club, it was the more experienced SMV 18’s who claimed the gold medal in the gold bracket, but on the second go-around, during the Fort Lauderdale Invitational, with little more playing time to their advantage, it would be SMV 15’s who came in first place in the silver division and SMV 14’s placed second in the silver division as well on Feb. 12 at the Broward Convention Center.
The competition was much fiercer for the Southernmost 18’s, coached by Sarah Eckert, as they opened the tournament by defeating Playersos 18, 25-8, 25-18, but then faced the fourth-ranked team in Florida, Tribe 18 Elite Dean, losing, 18-25, 6-25. Taking the wind out of their sails, the 18’s were unable to bounce back from the loss, falling 18-25, 13-25 to Wizard 18-1. They were still placed in the gold division but could not find an answer in tournament play, losing to Miami Elite 18N1 Sandra, 20-25, 14-25.
The 15’s, coached by Kim Butler, had some well-matched competition in their pool. In their first match, they faced Legacy Tampa 15 Frankie and lost a heartbreaker as they had game point in the second set but could not finish off a 25-18, 24-26, 12-15 final. That was followed by 25-19, 25-6 loss to Palm Beach Jrs 15 Elite, but came to win their last match against 15 Wildfire Victoria, 20-25, 25-20, 15-12. Playing out of the Silver Bracker on Sunday, SMV faced OWV 15-only and prevailed, 25-19, 25-11, and in the finals topped the Palm Beach Jrs. 15 Select 25-20, 25-11 to take first place.
The Southernmost 14’s, coached by Kylee Omtvedt, also went 1-2 in their pool, losing a hard fought match, 15-25, 25-22, 5-15, against Tribe Miami 14, and WVBA 14 Elite took the victory in their second match, 22-25, 10-25. SMV would squeak out a win against Palm Beach Jrs 14 Select, 25-15, 21-25, 15-12, advancing them to the silver bracket. They would reach the final by getting past the Palm Beach Jrs 14 USA, 25-23, 25-19, but would settle for second losing to High Tide 14 Rob, 8-25, 16-25.
Also in action, Southernmost 13’s, coached by Maddie Opalsky, was without one of their starters and had to adjust to a new lineup but still managed to win a match in pool play, 25-19,25-18, against the first team they contested, Tribe Miami 13. Up next was powerhouse Palm Beach Jrs 13 Elite, who rolled past SMW, 7-25, 7-25, and Miami Elite 13 R Tanya also won against the Southernmost squad, 12-25, 13-25. Receiving a bye to the semifinals of the Silver Bracket, the SMV 13’s played Playersos 13U which was contested into the third set before service errors ended the tournament with a 25-21, 17-25, 7-15 loss.
“Our 13’s are improving each and every game, learning to play in a system and trying to pass, set and hit,” said Butler.