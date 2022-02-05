Spiking away the competition in the season-opening AAU Deerfield Beach Winter Warmup tournament, the Southernmost Volleyball 18’s went undefeated to claim first place in the Gold Division.
“They played fantastic,” said SMV coach Kim Butler about the 18’s. “All of my girls are 16 and under except one, which puts us in the 18’s bracket.”
The oldest SMV squad took care of business in pool play, trouncing RVA 17’s 25-12, 25-17, before rolling over the Tropics 17 Pink, 25-7, 25-11. On the last match Saturday night, they faced Upontop 18 National Sal and won 25-12, 25-13. The unbeaten first day garnered the SMV squad a bye into the semifinals, winning again 25-22, 25-18 versus Upontop 17 National Stacy. In the finals, SMV had an exciting match against Upontop17’s Elite, outlasting its opponents for the gold medal, 32-30, 25-21.
“It was a great tournament to see them all play so well, have fun and win,” said Butler. “They were coached by Iveta Pavlik and Maddie McCosky this weekend due to Sarah Eckert not being able to attend.”
Also contending in the season opener were the SMV 15’s, 14’s and 13’s, all of which landed in the silver bracket, with the 15’s reaching the finals.
In a very even pool, all the matches went to three games for the SMV 15’s, winning its first match, 7-25, 25-15, 15-9, against RVA 15-3. The next match was a heart-breaker, losing, 25-6, 24-26, 14-16.
“We made too many mistakes and Legacy 15-U was able to take advantage,” said Butler. “After that loss, we had a hard time rebounding.”
The 15’s lost to Upontop15 Elite, 13-25, 23-25, for a berth in the Silver Division, but squeaked out a win against 305 VBC Sarah, 25-19, 22-25, 16-14, in bracket play to advance to the finals. They would come up short, 13-25, 19-25.
“It was a good first showing for the team and playing in this tournament showed us what we need to work on,” said Butler.
The 14’s team, coached by Kylee Omtvedt, had a tough weekend without having a full team to practice with due to other sports and COVID. In a three-team pool, they had to play three games to 25 with the other two squads. Against 305 VBC 14 Daniela, SMV lost, 14-25, 17-25, 25-23, as well as to Vipers 14 Gold, 25-18, 19-25, 19-25. Because SMV managed to pull out a game in each match of pool play, it was placed in the silver bracket on Sunday, during which they made a run in the second game but could not keep it going and lost, 11-25, 24-26, to Legacy 14.
With only one experienced player on the 13’s team, coached by McCosky and Pavlik, which faced an extremely tough pool, the young squad gained a lot of experience. Losing, 10-25, 10-25, to Chobee 13, then to 305 VBCChristian 3-25, 6-25 and in the third match; 18-25, 13-25 to RVA 13-3, the SMBV 13’s ended up in the Silver Division. They lost in the opener of single-elimination bracket play, 6-25, 6-25 to Legacy 13.
“They are learning how to play in a system, and we are so excited to watch their growth,” said Butler.