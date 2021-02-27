The experience factor is key for the Southernmost Volleyball Club, which is what they received during the President’s Day Slam in Deerfield Beach and the potential future Lady Conchs won just one team medal but saw plenty of valuable court time.
Playing without the starting to middle hitter, the SMV 18s made a great run before suffering a tough loss in the semifinals, while the 14s pulled out the gold in the silver bracket. Also in competition were the 13s and the 15s.
With only seven players available for the 18s, and having to play three straight matches, coach Kim Butler said “our girls stepped up and played some really good volleyball.”
They would open with a 25-21, 25-13 victory against the Tribe Miami 18 before suffering a tough, 20-25, 25-20,13-15, loss to the Wizard 17. The rebound would come against Vipers 17 Gold with a 25-23, 25-23 triumph then the last game of the “very long night” was against Veva 17 and SMV prevailed 25-21, 25-20.
With the 3-1 day, SMV would come out of pool play in first, to receive a bye into the semifinals, but the run would come to an end this time losing against Tribe Miami 18, 21-25, 25-15, 11-15.
“We just couldn’t close it out, but, we were so proud of their play with not having two of our starters,” said Butler.
The 14s found themselves in a three-team pool, which mean they had to play each of the other teams in three games to 25 points for each match. SMV prevailed against Tribe 14 Mark, 25-21, 18-25, 31-29, in the opener, but lost to Tribe Lucas the 14s, 20-25, 23-25, 19-25. Putting them in a three-team silver playoff bracket on Sunday. The 14s proved successful by beating Tribe 14 Miami, 25-16, 25-17 and then Tribe 14 Peter, 25-19, 25-20 to win the gold in the silver bracket.
The 15s, having to play with an altered line up, had a tough weekend as they lost all of their matches — 8-25, 11-25 to CMA, 12-25, 13-25 to Tribe Elite Hector, and 15-25, 22-25 Tribe Miami 15 Elite on Saturday and 13-25, 20-25 to Veva 15 Black on Sunday — while Butler expressed it is about learning a growing each game with the 13s. They were also in a three-team pool, like the 14s, during which they lost to Tribe 13 Elite, 8-25, 13-25, 16-25, and took one win out of three game versus Tribe 13 George, 25-21, 20-25, 20-25. On Sunday, they ended up in a three-team playoff for the silver bracket losing against Miami Elite 13 Lauren, 24-26, 25-21, 9-15, which was followed by a disappointing 21-25, 27-25, 15-12 defeat to Tribe Miami 13.
It was still good experience for the 13s and 15s, according to Butler, as well as for the gold medalist 14s, all of whom are next up to become the varsity players for the Lady Conchs.