Despite roughly 190 teams in attendance, aged 11 to 18, the Cloverleaf Volleyball Tournament on March 5-6 in Fort Lauderdale, the Southernmost Volleyball Club was still able to return home with three of four teams medaling.
SMV’s oldest group the 18s, on Saturday, lost its first two matched against Space City 181 Astros, 25-27, 15-25, and MSVC 18 Adidas, 22-25, 25-16, 14-16. Facing the top team in the pool, SMV dropped a third game to MVA Freideman, 17-25, 13-25, to place them in the Silver Bracket. During the elimination matches on Sunday, the SMV 18s were able to turn it around and get a win against Playeros 18 Melissa, 25-12, 25-21. In the semifinals they were able to pull out a win against Playeros 18U, 25-20, 21-25, 15-8. Then in the finals SMV had their chance to get their revenge on MSVC 18 Adidas winning the first set 21-25 but Adidas came back on the second set to win 25-12 and the third went their way 15-13. With SMV finishing up with a second-place medal in the Silver Division.
The lone team did that did not medal was the only SMV squad to reach the gold division as the 15s opened with a loss to 15 Wildfire Victoria, 23-25, 18-25, but then came back to roll over Playeros 15u State winning, 25-12, 25-8. Facing the top team in the pool, SMV pulled out an upset, 25-18, 26-24, leading to a three-way tie for first in the pool. The tiebreaker was based on point differential, and SMV lost first place by 100th of a point. Still, coming in second landed them in the Gold Division on Sunday, during which they were able to beat Palm Beach Jrs 15 Select, 25-17, 25-15. In the quarterfinals, SMV couldn’t come up with a win and lost against GP 15 Elite Nicole, 7-25, 14-25.
The SMV 14s went 1-2 in pool play on Saturday, beating NMB 14 Club Chema, 10-25, 25-16, 15-7. Then losing to BVA Black, 21-25, 18-25 and against the No. 1 team in the pool, 12-25, 16-25. Playing out of the Silver Division on Sunday, SMV topped Palm Beach Jrs 14 USA, 26-24, 25-15, to each the final where they lost to GP 14 Elite Tony to come home with a silver in the Silver.
SMV 13, being the newest team to the SMV action and new to the game in general, lost all over their matches in pool play — against RVA, 13-3 17-25, 22-25, MVA Pedro, 4-25, 4-25, and 18-25, 8-25 to TTC 13-1. In bracket play on Sunday, they were seeded in the Bronze Division and opened with a 26-24, 25-10 victory against NMB 13 Club Rose to advance SMV into the finals. SMV would lose that match to WVBA State Black, 9-25, 12-25, giving them the second-place medal in the division.