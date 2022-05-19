A win on Friday, May 13, by the defending champion Breakfast Club Too Jaibas would have swung the standings, once again, back in its favor as they took on current league-leader Harpoon Harry’s Snappers. Instead, for the first time in several weeks, the first-place team remained in place as Harpoon Harry’s earned the victory for a game-and-a-half lead in the league, while the FKWT Roncos returned to the win column and pulled within one of Breakfast Club Too.
The Roncos will have an opportunity to even the second-place standings when they play the Jaibas in the opener on Friday, May 19, at 7 p.m., which will be followed by the Snappers and Morays in the nightcap at 8:30.
HARPOON HARRY’S SNAPPER 7,
BREAKFAST CLUB TOO JAIBAS 6
Tied at 6 after five complete, the battle for first would be determined in the bottom of the seventh, when the Harpoon Harry’s Snappers walked off as winners to remain on top of the league standings.
Blasting one of two home runs on the night, Alex Torres had a trio of hits for Harpoon Harry’s, as did Willie Rodriguez, one for a double, and Alexey Vergas, while hits were Junior Guieb and Alean Pedroso, each had a double and single, and Eddie Tornac, Jose Santiago and Harry Milliken had two hits apiece. Adding a hit was Jorge Colina.
For Breakfast Club Too, Bobby Lopez, with a double, and Marty Gregurich were each 4-for-4, while with three hits were John Hornyak, Troy Curry, who roped a pair of doubles, Stu Lilly and Ben Blattenbeger, who both contributed two hits, while Jake Black doubled, and with singles were Jorge Martinez and Ronnie Presley.
FKWT RONCOS 19,
JOLLY’S LIQUOR STORE MORAYS 18
Leading by 10 runs after four complete, the mercy-rule was nearly in effect for Jolly’s Liquor Store, but five runs by FKWT in the fifth kept the game alive by cutting the lead in half, and six more runs in the sixth brought the game even only to have the Roncos touch home one more time in the seventh for the comeback victory.
A triple shy of the cycle for FKWT, Rich Baker had a pair of doubles and a home run going 4-for-4, Robert Franco, Raul Franco, Jorge Martinez, with a triple, and Kevin Rivera all pitched in with three hits, Tommy Lapp and Darnell Henderson doubled and singled, Kenny Dispenza had two hits and with one was Devon Butler.
Jolly’s Liquor Store actually finished with more hits in the loss, led by Harry Milliken who was 5-for-5. Jason Johnson rounded the bases with an inside-the park home run as part of his four hits and four RBI, Ronnie Presley tripled, doubled, and singled twice, also with four hits were Ben Blattenbeger and Junior Guieb and with three base knocks was Jeff Kurkowski. Tim Davis and Marty Gregurich both had a two-base rap as part of their two hits and Bob Maun singled.