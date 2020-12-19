The haves and the have-nots are further taking shape in the standings as the doctor blew out the candle and Jiabas feasted at the expense of the Roncos in Men’s Over-37 Softball League play Friday, Dec. 11, at DeWitt Roberts Field.
In another football game-type score, the Snappers cut through the candle wax. Meanwhile, the Jaibas further cemented the fate of the Tommy Tiles FKWT Roncos in another high-scoring affair.
On Friday night, Dec. 18, the Morays were hoping to climb back into the race against the Roncos and the Snappers were looking to maintain sole possession of first place against the Jiabas.
DR. JERRY’S SNAPPERS 28
BEN’S CANDLE SHOP MORAYS 12
Like clockwork, every time Dr. Jerry’s team has an appointment to play lately, they seem to operate on their opponents. The first-place Snappers (8-2) jumped out to a 14-1 lead against the third-place Morays (4-6) after the second inning and it was all over from there, except the crying. The Snappers piled on more runs in the third inning and by the fourth inning was over — the score was 18-4. The Morays attempted a comeback in the final inning, but it was a little too little and a little bit too late.
The bats were active for the Snappers with Alexey Vergas going 5-for-5 and four RBI. Juanito Menendez blasted four hits (double, two home runs and seven RBI). Jose Santiago (double), Nick Hogan (double), Ron Bailey, Willy Rodriquez all had four hits each as well. Adding three line shots were Junior Guieb (double and home-run) and Alex Torres. Serbio Bottles knocked out a round-tripper and a base thump. Kiki Lopez had one base knock.
The Morays had nowhere near the production from the plate. Dough Holmes (two doubles) and Dave Metea were 3-for-3. Ben Blattenbeger added two hits, as did Dylan Kibler, Greg Eagle (two doubles), Jeff Kurkowski, Bob Maun and Chris Hillard. Harry Milliken added a line shot and Marty Gregurich touched ‘em all with an in-the-park home-run.
BREAKFAST CLUB TOO JAIBAS 28
TOMMY TILES FKWT RONCOS 13
Once again, the Jaibas (7-3) started the day with a big meal from the plate as they did their part to stay within a game of first place. They took early command of the contest, going up 4-1 after the first inning before piling on 10 runs in the second and adding three more in the third. Before you knew it, the Jaibas were dominating 17-3. The last-place Roncos (1-9) did manage to put up 10 runs in the fourth inning, but all that did was make the scoreboard look somewhat more respectable. The Jiabas connected for 40 hits to the Jaibas’ meager 24, which translated to belliess being stuffed with the sweet taste of victory for the Breakfast Club Too Jaibas.
Marty Gregurich was the highlighter of the evening for the Jaibas going 6-for-6 (three doubles, a triple and five RBI). Pouring on the syrup with five hits each were Nick Hogan, Ronnie Presley (double and triple) and Dylan Kibler (in-the-park home-run). Adding the equivalence of a stack of pancakes with four hits a piece were Chris Hillard (double, two triples and six RBI), Ben Blattenbeger (double) and Harry Milliken. Stu Lilly had three scrambled line shots. Contributing a couple pieces of bacon were John Hornyak and Tim Haas with two hits each.
For the Roncos John Childs led his team’s efforts going 4-for-4. Adding three base thumps were Jorge Martinez, Winston Pena and Doug Holmes (dinger). Tommy Lapp, Lito Paulino, Darnell Henderson, Alexey Vergas and Alex Torres (double) all added two hits each. Ken Dispenza (double) added one line shot.