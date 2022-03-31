Although there are more than two months left in the Men’s Over-35 Softball League season, teams cannot get too far behind like has been the luck of the Harpoon Harry’s Snappers with a forfeit and tie just eight games into the season thus far.
When they are fully staffed, the Snappers could make a serious run for the top seed come playoffs in June.
After their win over the reigning titleholders, the Breakfast Club Too Jaibas, the Snappers hold a half-game advantage with a 5-2-1 record, while the Jaibas are 5-3-0.
In the nightcap, it was a blowout for the FWKT Roncos (2-4-0) over the Jolly’s Liquor Store Morays (3-4-1) who still hold a two and a half game lead over the Roncos.
On the schedule for Thursday, March 31, the Roncos host the Jaibas in the 7 p.m. contest, while the Morays are at the Snappers for the 8:30 p.m. zinger.
HARPOON HARRY’S SNAPPERS 18,
BREAKFAST CLUB TOO JAIBAS 11
The game was not that close as the Jaibas made a gallant, albeit futile, six-run rally in their final at-bats but fell shy of Harpoon Harry’s big lead.
Snappers’ Junior Guieb went 5-for-5 with a homer, double to plate four runs. Alexey Vergas and Rafael Acebey each ripped a two-bagger and two singles; Willie Rodriguez, Tony Alfonso (double), Eddie Tornac and Jose Santiago cracked two hits apiece as Alex Torres doubled, and Joal Rivero and Ben Blattenberger both added a base hit.
Jaibas slugger Ronnie Presley homered as part of his 4-for-4 performance. Jay Munoz thumped a three-base hit and base hit, Marty Gregurich and Chris Hilliard both doubled and singled, John Hornyak and Stu Lilly each singled two times, Jake Black went yard, Bobby Lopez doubled and Mandy Garcia singled.
FKWT RONCOS 30,
JOLLY’S LIQUOR STORY MORAYS 9
The Morays took a 5-4 first-inning advantage, but the Roncos erupted for 12 runs in the second and eight more in the third to end this game after five.
Rich Baker homered, tripled and singled three times for four RBI, Robert Franco and Tommy Lapp each nailed a two-base hit and four singles. Rafael Acebey homered and singled three times, Devin Butler doubled and singled three times, Kevin Rivera and Darnell Henderson hammered four hits each as Kenny Dispenza and Eddie Tornac ripped two singles apiece.
Morays’ Jason Johnston doubled and singled, Ben Blattenberger, Harry Milliken, Tim Davis and Marty Gregurich slapped two hits apiece and with a base hit were Jeff Kurkowski, Bob Maun, Chris Hilliard and Ronnie Presley.