For the first time in more than two seasons, the Breakfast Club Too Jaibas are not in first place of the Key West Men’s Over-35 Softball League as they were overtaken just two games into the most recent campaign by last year’s cellar-dwellers, the Harpoon Harry’s Snappers, who remained the lone unbeaten squad after garnering the victory on Friday, Feb. 11.
That unblemished record will be put to the test at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, when the Snappers take on the Ben’s Candle Shop Morays, who have now found themselves at the bottom of the standings after losing to the Tommy Tiles FKWT Roncos last week. The battle for second will open the action in Week 3 of the season when the Roncos and Jaibas meet at 7.
Harpoon Harry’s Snappers 17,
Breakfast Club Too Jaibas 16
The two-time defending champion Breakfast Club Too Jaibas were seemingly in control of the matchup for first, opening 10-run advantage entering Harpoon Harry’s final at-bat, but the Jaibias would not maintain the lead as the Snappers scored 11 in the seventh for the walk-off victory.
Needing just the long ball for the cycle, Eddie Griffiths was 5-for-5, with two doubles, a triple and four RBI, to spark the comeback rally for the Snappers, while Junior Guieb needed just a triple for his cycle, blasting a pair of long balls as well as a double and single in the winning effort. Adding three hits were Eddie Tornac and Tony Alfonso, David Flynn had three. Willie Rodriguez and Alex Torres doubled and singled, Alexey Vergas and Jose Santiago contributed a pair of base knocks and with one was Joal Rivero.
Powering the Jaibas to the early lead was Ronnie Presley, who homered as part of his four hits and four RBI, and Marty Gregurich, who connected on two home runs, a double and single for six RBI. Bobby Lopez was also good for four hits with three hits were Troy Curry, with a double, and Stu Lilly and with one each were Alex Diequez, John Hornyak, Jay Brunner, Mandy Sanchez and Nick Hogan.
Tommy Tiles FKWT Roncos 21,
Ben’s Candle Shop Morays 9
Despite the lopsided final score, it was actually Ben’s Candle Shop that flamed an early lead, but by the bottom of the second, Tommy Tiles FKWT had laid the foundation for the win with a four-run advantage they never relinquished the rest of the game.
Perfect at the plate for the Roncos in four trips was Robert Franco, with two doubles, as Devin Butler placed three singles. Teammates Michael Balbuena tripled and singled, Rich Baker, Jorge Martinez and John Childs all doubled and singled, while also with two hits were Tim Neely, Tommy Lapp and Kevin Rivera. Darnell Henderson, Marlon Manresa and Kenny Dispenza all slugged base hits in the win.
For the Morays, Colton Butler was 4-for-4 including a home run, Jeff Kurkowski and Harry Milliken had three hits each, with two each were Danny Kirknitk, Tim Davis and Ben Blattenbeger, who doubled, while adding singles were Dave Matea and Bob Maun and doubling was Jason Johnson.