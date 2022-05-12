The topsy-turvy season for the Key West Men’s Over-35 Softball League took another twist on Friday, May 6, as the last-place Jolly’s Liquor Store Morays upended the defending champion Breakfast Club Too Jaibas to open the door for the Harpoon Harry’s Snappers to move back atop the standings after snapping FKWT Roncos’ five-game win streak.
On Thursday, May 12, the standings could take another turn, as the top two squads, Breakfast Club Too and Harpoon Harry’s — separated by just a half-game — will go toe-to-toe at 7 p.m. followed by FKWT taking Jolly’s Liquor Store at 8:30.
Harpoon Harry’s Snappers 8,
FKWT Roncos 6
In a low-scoring affair, five runs in the final two frames for the Snappers made the difference, as the game was tied after five complete.
Going 4-for-4 in the winning effort was Harpoon Harry’s Jose Santiago, with a double, while Jorge Malino was a triple away from the cycle with an inside-the-park home run, double and single. Joal Rivero added a two-base hit and two base hits, with three hits apiece were Alex Torres, Tony Alfonso, Ben Blattenbeger and Colton Butler, while with two were Alexey Vergas and Tommy Haas.
For FKWT, Nick Hogan was perfect in three trips to the plate with a double and triple, as was Marty Gregurich, while Robert Franco contributed a double and triple, Tommy Lapp two doubles, and with two hits each were Tim Neely, Mike Balbuena and Harry Milliken. Devin Butler and Darnell Henderson both had hits.
Jolly’s Liquor Store Morays 19,
Breakfast Club Too Jaibas 10
Scoring early and often, the cellar-dwelling Jolly’s Liquor Store was simply too much for the Breakfast Club Too to handle, despite getting runs in all but one frame and the lead changing hands four times in the first two frames.
In the end, 10 runs in the final three at-bats for the Morays proved to be the difference, led by a 5-for-5 performance from Ben Blattenbeger, with a double, and Jeff Kurkowski, as well as a 4-for-4 night by Harry Milliken and Jason Johnson, with a double. Joal Rivero and Robert Franco both had three hits with two apiece were Dave Matea and Colton Butler.
Marty Gregurich and Tom Haas paced the Jaibas with 4-for-4 nights from the plate, Ronnie Presley, Bobby Lopez, and Nick Hogan added a double and single, Jake Black and Tommy Lapp pitched in with two hits as Stew Liily doubled and John Hornyak and Jorge Malino singled.