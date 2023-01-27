The final scores of the Men’s Over-35 Softball League games were very close on Friday, Jan. 20, as the two top teams lost but things stayed the same atop the standings.

In the opener, The Tommy Tiles FKWT Roncos (5-5-0) pulled off a one-run victory against the Jolly’s Liquor Store Morays, while the Harpoon Harry’s Snappers (3-7-0) topped the Breakfast Club Too Jaibas for their second straight victory.

