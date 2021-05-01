At 16 years of age, William Sobek has already been playing pickleball for a decade-plus, which is a major reason the soon-to-be Key West High senior is considered one of the best professional players in the world, currently ranked 24th, as well as the No. 1 junior player, which he proved once again by claiming a trio of gold medals as well as a bronze at the U.S. Open which was held on April 26 in Naples.
“He’s truly the first generation of pickleballers, because most started with tennis and then moved to pickleball,” said his father Rosti Sobek. “William has a pickleball background, it was his first sport, so he’s growing unbelievably and improving.”
In fact, in his most recent tournament, William opted to play not in the junior singles division but instead the 19 to 35 year old 5.0 level, the highest non-professional level. He would still win gold in that single-elimination tournament as well as taking gold in junior mixed doubles with partner Payton Pemberton and in junior boys doubles with CJ Klinger.
“It was a tough competition in the singles because he’s still so much younger than the group of players he was taking on, so this was probably his biggest win so far in singles,” said the elder Sobek.
The father and son duo also played doubled together winning bronze after battling back from an early loss in the 19 to 35 age group during the eight days of competition on the courts in Naples that included more than 2,000 players.
“Again that was amazing, because I’m a lot older than 35 and he’s not yet 19, and it’s always fun to do it together,” said Sobek.
As for the junior doubles, Rosti explained it was an opportunity to play a few more matches in the U.S. Open, which is really why Williams participated.
“With him focused on singles, it really was a big benefit for his partners,” said Sobek.
Admittedly so, even the 5.0 singles level was one both Sobeks expected William to win.
“Before we got to the US Open I saw the bracket and who was playing, and I truly believed he had a chance to win the class,” said Sobek. “I would have been kind of disappointed if he didn’t.”
Because of his most recent victories, Sobek is now focused on playing at the professional level full time. He attempted to make the move last year, but COVID regulations kept him from completing the transition, but his father reiterated William will be making the move for the remainder of this season.
At the same time, Rosti is also looking to make the move to the senior division.
“I’m getting older, I’m 49 right now, so next year he’s going to need to have his own partners,” said the father.
In order to accomplish that, William must first focus on singles in order to better prove himself to those playing on the professional tour.
“He’s 16 and not many pros like to play doubles with him because he’s still so young and the money involved,” said Sobek. “That’s why we are practicing and focusing on singles. In that case, they can see what his skills are when they play against him.”
They are hoping by the end of the year, William has done enough to prove he can be relied upon as a doubles partner, even though he played his first pro tournament during the 2019 Chicago Open, and in two weeks he will have his first opportunity at the Atlanta Open, where he is already entered into the doubles bracket.
“I’m still taking all this as a good practice for him,” said Rosti. “We don’t have the competition in Key West, it’s really armature here, as it’s mainly just me and him playing.”
In fact, the Sobeks travel to places like Fort Meyers just to practice with professional-level players.
“That’s like a five-hour trip for a four-hour practice to work with one of the best players on the pro tour,” said Sobek. “Of course, we can’t go every weekend, but we are at least happy we have a dedicated court here.”
Despite the father and son duo going their separate way on the tour, the Sobeks still plan to find time to play doubles together. They are entered as a doubles pair in the Grand Rapids Open and with the U.S. Open featuring pros and senior doubles category, starting this season, they are hoping they can still win more titles together.
“When we have a tournament like that we can still play, or some smaller tournaments, we will be out there together, the people love the father and son team, but I can’t be playing with nothing but 25-year-olds,” said the elder Sobek. “I still have some level, of course, but to compete against the best will be tough.”
That’s not to say Rosti is done winning, as he became the World Pickleball Championship earlier this season despite being the oldest player in the 35 and up class.
“That was huge for me,” said Sobek.
As for William, while he is making major strides in the world of pickleball, the rising senior will be facing a tough choice as he is also a straight-A student and his father said has shown signs of being interested in the medical field.
“He’s a talented kid and it makes no sense to waste all that and he’s starting to figure out doing things like medical studies and pickleball will be tough to do together,” said Sobek. “Truthfully, I think his passion is more for pickleball right now and he needs to find that right combination, but it’s a tough decision to make.”
His father also admitted he believes it will be tough for the now-No. 1 ranked junior and No. 24 professional pickleball player in the world to just walk away from the sport he has grown up playing.
“He’s going to be the best,” said Sobek. “Right now the No. 1 person is 22 years old so that gives Williams five to six more years to reach that point and that’s a lot of experience, so it’s not a bad start for a kid that just 16 years old.”