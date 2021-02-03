It was a mix of winning, losing and ages as the Southernmost Volleyball Club participated in the first tournament of the season on Jan. 23-24 at the Palm Beach Fairgrounds.
The four teams that participated ranged in age from 13 to 18.
Starting with the youngest, the local 13s team opened the event with a loss but ended up finishing second in the Silver Division. The team had a rough Saturday, losing to MSVC Adidas Silver 13s (20-25, 13-25) and Wildfire 13 Yolanda (11-25, 10-25), but finishing the day with a win against Sideout 13 Elite (21-25, 25-21, 13-15). Sunday began with the Southernmost Volleyball Club 13s notching a victory against Miami Hype 13 Lexie (25-22, 25-18). In the semifinals, the local team continued its winning ways, topping Miami Wave 13 Black (25-17, 25-7). In the finals, they had a rematch against Sideout 13 Elite and took the first game (25-21), but then lost (14-25 and the tie-breaker 8-15), which resulted in the team’s second-place finish.
The Southernmost 14s finished first in the Bronze Division. Saturday was a rough start for this age group, as well, as the team lost against MVA 14 Danny (18-25, 8-25, 10-25), Miami Hype 14 Stephen (16-25) and to the Palm Beach Jrs 13 Elite (13-25, 10-25). While the losses put them in the Bronze Division for Sunday, the Southernmost 14s prevailed against Sideout 14 Navy (25-16, 25-15) and then Miami Wave 14 Black (25-15, 25-15) to take first place.
The Southernmost 15s finished second in their bracket. They began by beating NMB 15 Club Rosa (25-19, 25-10), and winning against Wildfire 15 Amanda (25-10, 25-14). The final match on Saturday saw the local team lose a three-set match against Miami Wave Aqua 15 (22-15, 27-25, 10-15). They began play on Sunday in the Gold Division against the Vipers 15 Gold, but lost the early morning game (4-25, 13-25).
The Southernmost 18s struggled, early losing to MVA 16 Emilo (11-25, 18-25, 11-25) and then dropped the match-up against Palm Beach Jrs 17 Elite (18-25, 9-25, 25-22). Out of those sets, the 18s won one game, which placed them in third. Sunday morning they played against Palm Beach Jr. 16 Elite, but lost (16-25, 19-25).