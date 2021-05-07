The season came to a close with a bang for the Southernmost Volleyball Club as the 15’s brought home a second-place finish in the Gold Division, the 13’s were also runner-up in the Silver Division, and the 14’s and 18’s were also in action at the AAU Deerfield Grand Prix on April 17-18.
During pool play, the SMV 15’s won all of their matches beating Miami Elite Jimmy 25-15, 25-23, MSVC 15 Adidas 25-21, 25-23, and Upontop 15 National Brie 25-13, 25-17 to place the Key West squad into the Gold Division. On Sunday, the SMV 15’s received a bye into the semifinals where they beat the Tribe 15 Jeff 25-17, 25-18. In the finals, they lost for the first time all weekend to Miami Elite 15N Lanae 17-25, 17-25.
The SMV 13’s had a different run to the Silver Division championship game as they defeated Sideout Navy 25-17, 25-9 but then lost to Chobee 25-27, 12-25 and Miami Elite 9-25, 17-25. Like their older counterparts, the SMV 13’s received a bye to the semifinals and beat Legacy 13s 25-13, 25-18, but lost a heartbreaker to Miami Wave Aqua 18-25, 25-20, 10-15 in the finals.
The SMV 14’s also had an opportunity to reach the Gold Divison playoffs as they opened with a 25-14, 25-18 victory against Sideout 14, but then faced a pair of matches that went three sets and could not pull out the win — losing to Miami Elite 14N Tanya 16-25, 25-16, 10-15 and then Upontop 14 National Hever 7-25, 25-20, 14-16. In the Silver Divison playoffs, SMV 14’s lost to Riptide 27-29, 18-25.
In a seven-team pool, the SMV 18’s were facing two very strong Miami Elite teams losing to Miami Elite 18N Julie 12-25, 13-25, and Miami Elite 16N Scott 19-25, 9-25. The 18’s prevailed against UponTop 18 National Stacy 25-12, 25-12, but took another loss against BVA 17-25, 20-25. On the final day of game action, SMV 18’s beat Crossfire 25-16, 25-18 and in the finale lost to Riptide 19-25, 21-25, placing the Southernmost Volleyball squad in fourth out of the seven teams to conclude the season.