Led by coach Pat Hart, a delegation of Monroe County athletes — 22 in all — returned home as winners after attending the Special Olympics Area 8 Bowling Games on Saturday, Aug. 13, in Davie, Florida.

Going up against more than 400 bowlers from Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties and split between two separate venues — the AMF and Sparez bowling allies — Monroe County would still claim nine blue ribbons, from Michael Neri, Amanda Kirkman, Serina Seahorne, William Rainer, Brett Cohen, Josh Marceau and Judd Leavell, along with the team of Charleslyn Martin and unified partner Parker Curry, as well as seven second-place, three third and three fourth-place ribbons.