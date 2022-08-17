Led by coach Pat Hart, a delegation of Monroe County athletes — 22 in all — returned home as winners after attending the Special Olympics Area 8 Bowling Games on Saturday, Aug. 13, in Davie, Florida.
Going up against more than 400 bowlers from Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties and split between two separate venues — the AMF and Sparez bowling allies — Monroe County would still claim nine blue ribbons, from Michael Neri, Amanda Kirkman, Serina Seahorne, William Rainer, Brett Cohen, Josh Marceau and Judd Leavell, along with the team of Charleslyn Martin and unified partner Parker Curry, as well as seven second-place, three third and three fourth-place ribbons.
“Congratulations to all our winners,” said Monroe County Special Olympic director Laurie Dunn. “Everyone received a ribbon and had a great time. Thank you to all the volunteers who helped drive and offer support throughout the day — without their help, this could not have been accomplished.”
The nine first-place finishers from Monroe County all have an opportunity to advance to the State Games, which will be held on Sept. 16-17 at Boardwalk Bowl in Orlando, with the decision made on who travel to the finals from the Keys to be made this coming week based on the quote given by the state. No matter the size of the delegation at the State Games, Dunn expressed she was proud of their representation at the Area 8 Games, especially considering they left at the crack of dawn to compete and returned home that night.
“I thought we had a higher number of fourth-place finishes, but we did really — they had some fantastic bowlers up there,” said Dunn. “I’d say we did better than previous years, because they were really excited to be face-to-face once again. They loved seeing all their partners and other fellow athletes, which was great for us to see.”