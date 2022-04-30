One hundred and fifty aspiring players took to the fields for the 2022 spring season of Key West Youth Lacrosse League, tutored by the coaches who spend hours, days, weeks and months volunteering to help support the program. It all comes to an end on Saturday, April 30, with the closing ceremonies that will be held following the conclusion of game action on George Mira Field at the Wickers Sports Complex.
The ceremony is expected to begin roughly at noon, following an all-league photo at 9:45 a.m., and three sets of games. The opening game on Saturday is scheduled to be the Boys 10-12 Division, which during the last two weeks have seen the games spilt between the two teams.
The White Team took the 10-3 victory two weeks ago with Scottie Meier, Alex Hunt and Julian Gehin each scoring two goals, Collin Palomino adding one, Sawyer Hill also netted one and assisted on two and Sandy Horn had a goal, draw control and eight ground balls. Quinn Van Aller finished with six ground balls. On the Grey side, Nicholas Wantzloeben had two goals, a draw control and seven ground balls, Jonathan Oggeri scored, won a draw and collected six ground balls, George Eggers scooped five ground balls, and Kai Woods had seven ground balls, in the losing effort, but a week later they came out on top 7-5 a week later. In that game, Kacper Kowalik buried a pair of shots, had four draw controls and five ground balls, Oggeri also scored twice, Ky Barrasso had a goal and seven ground balls, and Eggers had eight ground balls. Johnny O’Hearn kept the White in the game making six saves, and with four of the five goals was Horn. Liam Pearce also scored and Gehin had five groundballs.
After the group picture on Saturday, the Mini Sticks will scrimmage with the final in-game action taking place last week in a 6-6 draw. Kai Mularz rallied the White team with two goals, an assist and five ground balls, as teammates Cody Hawks and Cruz Matarrazo both scored twice and had a ground ball. For the Gray squad, Ellis Oggeri had a trio of goals and two assists, Lief Eggelston put two past the keeper and had three ground balls, while Michael Leser scored and scooped a ground ball. A week prior, it was a 5-3 win for the White, led by three goals from Leser, two goals from Matarrazo and an assist and five ground balls by Mularz. Finding the back of the net for the Grey were Hudson Krupa, Eggelston and Oggeri, who also had an assist and four ground balls.
If numbers allow, the Boys 13-15 Division will take to their home turf for just the second time this season at 11 a.m. playing beside the 14U girls, who saw the White team win 6-5 last Saturday after the Reds won 5-4 the previous week. Despite being outshot in the most recent game, 7-6, the Whites had Mavis Bishop score four goals and grab seven ground balls to lead the charge, while teammate Veronica Sommer contributed a goal and seven ground balls. The Reds were led by a trio of scores from Ashlyn Picco, who also had six draw controls, and two goals and seven draw controls by Colbie Turner. A week earlier it was Lili McBain who scored twice in the White loss, with Sommer and Teagean Shea both getting a shot into the goal, as Shea had a team-high seven ground balls. Reds would get just by with three goals, seven ground balls, two draw controls and two interceptions by Maria Chaney, and one score each by Gabby Davila and Picco. Krystal Betancourt also had seven ground balls and a draw control.
During the end-of-season celebration, food will be grilled and served from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for the lacrosse families, with all rented equipment also needing to be returned as the season will come to an end following the ceremony for the 150 aspiring lacrosse players who participated in the league this season.