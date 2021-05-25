The standings tightened in the Key West Coed Softball League the last two weeks, as the lead for Tropical Movers is now just two games in front of Fun in the Sun and McKendry Builders, who are separated by percentage points, while Priority Vending sits at .500, but ahead in the win column of Lost Boys and Cross Fit, all of whom have five losses, while Mike’s Painting garnered its first victory.
The records could tighten even more on Tuesday, May 25, as the top three squads all put their marks on the line against the three teams looking to make up some room. Lost Boys takes on Tropical Movers at 6:30 p.m., Fun In The Sun is against Mike’s Painting at 7:45 and Cross Fit faces McKendry Builders at 9.
Mike’s Painting 14,
Priority Vending 8
For the first time this season Mike’s Painting earned a victory, as they held off each of Priority Vending’s responses to the painting crew’s runs to nearly double the score of the vendors.
With a double and trio of singles, Angelo Guieb led Mike’s Painting to the victory while Johnny Monsalvatage had a pair of triples and a single, Miguel Gonzalez had a two-base hit and two base hits and Jen Mendores singled three times. Bridget Woods singled twice, Garret Pita doubled and singled and with a base knock was Joe Stickney.
Casey Taylor rounded the bases twice with home runs, while with two hits were Priotiy Vending teammates Devon Spencer, Tim Davis, Courtnie Leakeas, Jocelyn Ashe, Tiffany Brenner (double) and Linda Kruszka.
Tropical Movers 6,
Fun in the Sun 2
In a low-scoring affair, Tropical Movers were only able to touch home in three of its at-bats, but it was enough as its defense allowed runs in only two frames to secure the win.
With a home run and single, Josh Simonds powered Tropical Movers to the win, Amanda Tufenkjiak doubled twice, with a two-base hit and two base hits were Jenna Kilroy and Casey Taylor double while with singles were Rae Sleith, Ken Dispenza and Luke Teet.
For Fun in the Sun, Clinton Storr doubled and tripled, Tim Davis doubled and singled, while with a base knock was Shannon Kelly.
Fun in the Sun 9,
Cross Fit 4
Three times Fun in the Sun scored three runs in an at-bat, two coming in the first two frames, which proved to be more than enough for the win, as Cross Fit scored in only the third inning and never was able to take the lead.
With a double and home run was Evan Schaffer, a double and single was Clinton Storr and two singles was Francie Steger to charge Fun in the Sun. Allie Hill and Mike MacKowen both added hits.
Kellie Niles tried to give her Cross Fit squad an opportunity to score, going 4-for-4 while Billie Kearins homered and Jon Carey, Angie Robb, Scarlett Niles, Jon Ocasio, Cassie Ferreira, Randy Niles and Katherine Herrera all singled.
McKendry Builders 11,
Tropical Movers 7
Tropical Movers held the advantage for a majority of the way, until McKendry Builders scored eight runs in the final three frames for the comeback victory.
Going 4-for-4 to help construct the lead for McKendry Builders was Jason Pfahl while with three hits each were Samantha Sanchez, with a triple, and Joe Stickney. Andrew Rodriguez blasted a home run and singled, while Janessa Barrios singled twice. Dexter Butler doubled, Lauren Wells homered and Francesca Garica singled.
Jordan Cisneros had a two-base hit and two base hits and contributing three singles was in attempts Ken Dispenza to give Tropical Movers the early lead, Amanda Tufenkjian doubled and singled, Rich Baker hit an inside-the-park home run, and with singles were Jenna Kilroy, Josh Simonds, Tiffany Brenner, Luke Teet and Mike Balbuena.
Lost Boys 13,
Priority Vending 10
After coming within two games of the league lead, Priority Vending lost a second straight to a team without a winning record, after allowing Lost Boys to score nine unanswered runs in the first two innings and then have a comeback attempt come up three runs short.
Collecting three singles and a double was Dean Aloma for Lost Boys, as Amanda Tufenkjian had a trio of doubles and a triple. Jacob Otten doubled and singled twice, Dominica Gendleau had two hits, and with one was Debbie Hintley, Payton McCernell, and Johnny MacFarlen .
Priority Vending received a triple and two singles from Maria Castillo, Casey Taylor homered and singled, Devon Spencer and Jon Brenner singled twice, Tim Davis doubled, and adding base hits were Courtnie Leakeas, Tiffany Brenner and Evan Schaffer.