The final week of play in the Key West Men’s Over-35 Softball League will be a mere formality as the playoff standings are set, with Breakfast Club Too Jaibas sitting atop with a four-game lead on second-place Jolly’s Liquor Store Morays, as Tommy Tiles FKWT Roncos is secured into third and Harpoon Harry’s Snapper sitting in fourth.
In fact, it was a preview of the opening round of the playoff this past week, Friday, March 31, as the top-seeded Breakfast Club Too held off Harpoon Harry’s and Jolly’s Liquor Store upended Tommy Tiles FKWT, and when they return to play on Friday, April 14, it could be a preview of the championship as the No. 1 Jaibas take on the No. 2 Morays at 7 p.m. while the Roncos and Snappers play at 8:30 on the DeWitt Roberts diamond at the Wickers Sports Complex.
Breakfast Club Too
Jaibas 23,
Harpoon Harry’s Snappers 21
Harpoon Harry’s showed that despite being the fourth seed entering the playoffs, they can still make a run, scoring six in their final at-bat to nearly complete the comeback, but Breakfast Club Too withstood the threat for the victory.
Perfect in five trips to the plate for the Jaibas was Marty Gregurich with a double and two inside-the-park home runs, Troy Curry chipped in with a pair of doubles and home run as part of his four hits, John Taylor tripled reaching with a trio of hits, Stew Lilly had a two-base hit and two base hits, Nick Hogen rounded the bases with an inside-the-park home run and singled, Bobby Lopez, Ronnie Presley and John Banbora all doubled and singled while with a hit was John Hornyak.
A trio of Snappers, Chi Chi Rodriguez with an inside-the-park home run, Junior Guieb with a double and Harry Milliken, were all 4-for-4, Ben Blattenbeger gapped three hits, Alexey Vergas and Alex Torres both doubled and singled, Eddie Tornac, Jose Santagio and Jorge Pedcioso each had two hits and with one was Willy Rodriguez.
Jolly’s Liquor Store Morays 16,
Tommy Tiles FKWT
Roncos 1
In a game that was called after five via the 15-run mercy rule, Jolly’s Liquor Store scored multiple runs in every frame, while Tommy Tiles FKWT touched one once in one frame.
Ending at every base in a 4-for-4 game was Harry Milliken hitting the cycle with a double, triple and home run, for the Morays as Chad Rodriguez was a triple shy of the cycle with an inside-the-park home run, Ben Blattenbeger, Dylan Kibler, with a double, Jeff Kurkowski, Stu Lilly and Ronnie Presley, with a double, all tallied two hits and with one was Dave Matea.
For the Roncos, Tommy Lapp, Devin Butler, Jay Vanderhoot, Bobby Lopez, Nick Hogan and Troy Curry had hits.