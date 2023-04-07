The final week of play in the Key West Men’s Over-35 Softball League will be a mere formality as the playoff standings are set, with Breakfast Club Too Jaibas sitting atop with a four-game lead on second-place Jolly’s Liquor Store Morays, as Tommy Tiles FKWT Roncos is secured into third and Harpoon Harry’s Snapper sitting in fourth.

In fact, it was a preview of the opening round of the playoff this past week, Friday, March 31, as the top-seeded Breakfast Club Too held off Harpoon Harry’s and Jolly’s Liquor Store upended Tommy Tiles FKWT, and when they return to play on Friday, April 14, it could be a preview of the championship as the No. 1 Jaibas take on the No. 2 Morays at 7 p.m. while the Roncos and Snappers play at 8:30 on the DeWitt Roberts diamond at the Wickers Sports Complex.

