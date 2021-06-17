Just a pair of games were played during the final week of Key West Men’s Softball League regular season against the same two teams, as Roostica doubled up the K.W. Firefighters to secure the No. 3 seed in the standings while the Firefighters roped up the fourth slot in the postseason.
That playoff bracket will begin on Saturday at 9 a.m. with a league champion crowned that evening. Rodriguez Cigars enters with the top seed, a game in front of Jolly’s and two ahead of Roostica while the K.W. Outlaws rounded out the teams as the fifth seed.
Roostica 9,
K.W. Firefighters 8
Trailing by four runs after two innings, Roostica battled back by outscoring the Firefighters 8-5 in the final six frames, including scoring two in their finale at-bat for the victory.
With his only hit, Hugo Valdez Jr. knocked in the winning run sending home Andy Perez, who connected on two home runs as part of his 3-for-3 performance for Roostica. Joey Figueroa was also 3-for-3 with a home run, as was Joe Varela. Junior Guieb and Anthony Henriquez both dished out two hits while Garret Pita topped one.
Dousing a home run and single for Firefighters was Benny Lowe, Angelo Guieb doubled and singled, Stick Morales cracked a home run while also with hits were Stevie Monsalvatage, JP Malott, Colton Butler and Chad Rodriguez.
Roostica 17,
K.W. Firefighters 16
For a second straight game, Roostica needed to rally in the bottom of the seventh in order to pull out the victory despite Firefighters pulling in front by a run after being down by five after the fourth.
This time around it was Nelson Fonseca who sent home the winning run on his lone hit of the game, while on the opposite spectrum Garret Pita was perfect on the night going 3-for-3 for Roostica. Brandon Presley scored the winning run, after tripling to go along with a home run on the game, adding a long ball and single were Anthony Henriquez and Johnny Monsalvatage, Mike Arencibia doubled and singled, Steve Wells singled twice, while also blasting a long ball were Hugo Valdez Jr., Andy Perez and Mikey Henriquez. Also with singles were Junior Guieb and Joey Figueroa.
Keeping Firefighters in the game, Stick Morales was clutch with a grand slam and eight RBI, while Stevie Monsalvatage was 4-for-4. Angelo Guieb added three hits including a home run, Korey Rodriguez also parked a shot as well as a single, while adding hits were Benny Lowe, PJ Arencibia, JP Malott, Chad Rodriguez and Robert Franco.