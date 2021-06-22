Getting in as many makeup games as possible, the Key West Coed Softball League is headed into the first round of playoffs on Tuesday, June 22, with a trio of games. In order to better straighten out the seeding, Mike’s Painting spilt a pair of contest last Tuesday, including defeating Lost Boys in a game crucial to the overall standings.
In the end, that victory bumped Mike’s Painting to the No. 5 seed, setting up a first-round matchup at 9:30 p.m. against No. 4 Priority Vending, while Lost Boys are No. 6, placing them versus No. 3 Fun in the Sun at 7:45 p.m. The first game, at 6:30 p.m., will have second-seeded McKendry Builders playing Cross Fit, while Tropical Movers took the top seed and will have a bye in the opening round.
McKendry Builders 7, Mike’s Painting 5
Scoreless through the first three at-bats, the game was broken open in the fourth and fifth as the teams combined for nine runs, with McKendry Builders edging out Mike’s Painting by a run in those two at-bats, before holding onto a two-run victory.
Lauren Wells helped McKendry construct a victory with a home run as part of her two hits, while Joe Stickney and Andrew Rodriguez knocked out a two-base hit and two base hits. Samantha Sanchez, Dexter Butler, Janassa Barrios and Kyle Cabrera put up a single.
All of the hits for Mike’s Painting were singles, two from Miguel Gonzalez and Junior Guieb, while Bridget Woods, Johnny Monsalvatage and Garret Pita each had one.
Mike’s Painting 15, Lost Boys 7
Through the first five frames, Mike’s Painting had coated a 14-run advantage but still needed to play all seven innings as Lost Boys found six runs in the final two at-bats but never threatened the lead.
Layering on the hits in the victory for Mike’s Painting was Miguel Gonzalez, who was 5-for-5 with a triple, and Bridget Woods had two base hits and a two-base hit. Junior Guieb doubled once and singled, Francesca Garcia singled twice, Johnny Monsalvatage doubled and Garret Pita singled.
For Lost Boys, Dean Almoa had two hits, Payton McCernell homered, while Amanda Leslie, Dom Gendeau and Matt Atkinson all singled.