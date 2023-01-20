Umpire Rocky Portier and Roncos catcher Darnell Henderson watched Joal Rivero follow through on a swing in recent action. Rivero had a good night at the plate with a 5-for-5 performance, five RBI and scored three times to help the Snappers finally win a game.
Backed by John Hornyak at first, Jaibas pitcher Bobby Lopez released the yellow orb in recent Men’s Over-35 Softball action.
Photos by RON COOKE/Keys Citizen
Baserunner Dave Flynn rounded third and headed home to score a run for the Snappers at DeWitt Roberts Field.
Once again, the standings in the Key West Men’s Over-35 Softball League took a twist as the top spot is now deadlocked between Breakfast Club Too and Jolly’s Liquor Store following the Jaibas’ win over the Morays on Friday, Jan. 13, while the Harpoon Harry’s Snappers garnered just its second victory of the season sending the Tommy Tiles FKWT Roncos below the .500 mark.
Things could take a change again on Friday, Jan. 20, as the bottom teams take on the top with the Tommy Tiles Roncos (4-5 overall) facing the Jolly’s Liquor Store Morays (6-3) at 7:30 p.m., on the DeWitt Roberts diamond, while at 8:30 the Breakfast Club Too Morays (6-3) take on the Harpoon Harry’s Snappers (4-5).
Breakfast Club Too Jaibas 28,
Jolly’s Liquor Store Morays 14
A 13-run outburst in the fourth broke the game open for good for Breakfast Club too as the Jolly’s Liquor Store Morays scored only nine runs after that, to brings the squads to a deadlock in first in the standings.
Cracking a trio of doubles, two home runs and a single, perfect in six trips to the plate for 10 RBI, was Breakfast Club Too’s Matry Gregurich, whule also going 6-for-6 was Ronnie Presley, with a double, triple driving in five runs. Connecting five hits including a double and inside-the-park home run for four RBI was Troy Curry, both tallying four hits were Chris Hilliard and Chevy Echevarai, one a double, Bobby Lopez singled, doubled and tripled, David Tremblayd singled and double and Jorge Martinez singled.
For Jolly’s Liquor Store, Dylan Kibler slapped four hits, with three were Colton Butler, with a double and home run, and Joe Picinich, Chad Rodriquez and Ben Blattenbeger doubled and singled, Harry Milliken and Tommy Lapp both had two base knocks hits while with one were Joal Rivero and Chi Chi Rodriqez.
Harpoon Harry’s Snappers 19,
Tommy Tiles FKWT Roncos 11
Scoring in all but one at-bat, Harpoon Harry’s never trailed despite Tommy Tiles FKWT keeping pace, trailing but just four after four before getting doubled up, 6-3 by the Snappers in the final three innings.
A home run shy of the cycle, but still a flawless 5-for-5 at the dish for Harpoon Harry’s was Joal Rivero, with a double and triple. Snappers teammates Junior Guieb and Alexey Vergas both stroked a two-base hit and two base hits, Alex Torres and Jorge Martinez had a pair of two-base hits and a base hit apiece, while with two hits was Chi Chi Rodriguez. David Tremblayd dobled and tripled, Eddie Tornac rounded the bases for an inside-the-park home run as part of his two hits, David Flynn singled twice and adding a hit was Ronnie Presley.
Going 4-for-4 for Tommy Tiles FKWT were Devin Butler and Troy Curry, recording three hits one a home run and another a double was Rich Baker, Jorge Martinez and Tommy Lapp each distributed a double and single, Kenny Despenza roped two hits, and with one each was Raul Franco and Marty Gregurich.