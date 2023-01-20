Once again, the standings in the Key West Men’s Over-35 Softball League took a twist as the top spot is now deadlocked between Breakfast Club Too and Jolly’s Liquor Store following the Jaibas’ win over the Morays on Friday, Jan. 13, while the Harpoon Harry’s Snappers garnered just its second victory of the season sending the Tommy Tiles FKWT Roncos below the .500 mark.

Things could take a change again on Friday, Jan. 20, as the bottom teams take on the top with the Tommy Tiles Roncos (4-5 overall) facing the Jolly’s Liquor Store Morays (6-3) at 7:30 p.m., on the DeWitt Roberts diamond, while at 8:30 the Breakfast Club Too Morays (6-3) take on the Harpoon Harry’s Snappers (4-5).