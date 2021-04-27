The standings at the top of the Key West Coed Softball League got a little tighter last week as Fun in the Sun won its fourth consecutive, while for the first time this season Tropical Movers suffered a defeat, leaving a one-game difference between the top two in the league.
Sitting just two games back is Priority Vending, which also won its fourth straight by sending the Trop Squad to its first loss of the season, while Cross Fit won its second of the season to keep Mike’s Painting still without a victory.
Something has to give on Tuesday, April 27, as either Priority Vending or Fun in the Sun will have its win streak come to an end in the nightcap at 9, but first the Lost Boys and McKendry Builders will look to straighten out their two-game sildes at 6:30 p.m., then at 7:45 its Tropical Movers and Mike’s Painting.
Cross Fit 14, Mike’s Painting 9
A pair of five-spot in the first two at-bats carried Cross Fit to victory, while a four-run seventh was the insurance they needed to hold off Mike’s Painting, who rallied to make it a one-run game entering the final frame.
With a two-base hit and two base hits, Kellie Niles helped lift Corss Fit to victory, while Cassie Ferreir also roped three hits. Jan Ocasio contributed a double and single, Amanda Chacon and Mike Beauprice each had two singles, while with one each were Naomi Anchell, Randy Niles, Jeff Welsh and Katherine Hill.
Anthony Henriquez stroked on the comeback attempt with a triple in a 5-for-5 performance, Garret Pita doubled twice, Johnny Monsalavatage and Kyle Cabera each had a pair of singles, while adding hits was Bridget Woods.
Fun in the Sun 12, McKendry Builders 5
McKendry made it interesting tying the ball game after the fourth, but from there on out it was all Fun in the Sun as the Fun Bunch scored eight unanswered to secure the victory.
With a trio of singles as well as a double cheered up Fun in the Sun as did Pabel Noguera with a piar of doubles and singled. Adding a double was Toms Grevins and with singles were J.W. Cooke, Francie Steger, Mike McKeown, Allylyn Hill, and Lisa Sacco.
Debbie Arencibia nearly had half of McKendry’s hits with three, Jon Brenner tripled, Keia Hughes doubled and with singles were Tim Davis, Andrew Carmona and Kyle Cabera.
Priority Vending 7, Tropical Movers 4
Looking to defend its unbeaten start, Tropical Movers scored all four of its runs in the second frame, but then were shutout by Priority Vending who crept away to the three-run win.
With an inside the park home run, was Tim Davis while Devon Spencer had 2 hits Casey Taylor doubled and with singles were Tiffany Brenner, Maria Castillo and Allylyn Hill.
For Tropical Movers, Rich Baker, J.W. Cooke and Amanda Tufenkjian had two hits while with singles were Jenna Kilroy, Rae Sleith and Luke Teet.