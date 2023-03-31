With roughly still a month left to play before the Key West Girls Recreational Softball League enters the playoffs, there are still several bracket spots to be determined, as the teamS got back to action following a short hiatus for Spring Break.

Currently, Florida Keys Electric still holds a two-game lead in the A Division standings, while the next four teams, Fire Fighters, Howe Orthodontist, Rotary and Ramona’s Conch Creations, are all separated by just one game with Arnold’s Towing two games back from there, while it’s all Spottswood & Sterling in B Division, despite being tested for the first time this season this past week. The S&S crew remains unbeaten, two and a half games in front of Niles Sales and Service, as First State Bank, Preferred Properties and Keys Federal are all knotted with two wins.

