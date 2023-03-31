With roughly still a month left to play before the Key West Girls Recreational Softball League enters the playoffs, there are still several bracket spots to be determined, as the teamS got back to action following a short hiatus for Spring Break.
Currently, Florida Keys Electric still holds a two-game lead in the A Division standings, while the next four teams, Fire Fighters, Howe Orthodontist, Rotary and Ramona’s Conch Creations, are all separated by just one game with Arnold’s Towing two games back from there, while it’s all Spottswood & Sterling in B Division, despite being tested for the first time this season this past week. The S&S crew remains unbeaten, two and a half games in front of Niles Sales and Service, as First State Bank, Preferred Properties and Keys Federal are all knotted with two wins.
A DIVISION
FIRE FIGHTERS 11,
HOWE ORTHODONTIST 7
In a game that saw the lead change in each of the first three at-bats, and then once again in the bottom of the fourth, a five-run outburst by Fire Fighters in its final swings made the difference in the outcome of the highly contested matchup.
It was a bit of small ball that helped Fire Fighters earn the win, as all seven hits were singles two by Mary Ellen Searcy, good for four RBI, and Jordan Greene, while Gianna Wardlow, Kaleaya Cervantes and Callie McCain all had one base knock.
It was the opposite for Howe, as they had three of their five hits go for extra bases, Eva Norwood lining a triple and double, Anastasha Boose going for a triple and single, while Katelyn Sambrana also singled, but Fire Fighters starting pitcher Breanna Brenner was able to limit the damage surrendering four earned runs on five hits and a walk with six strikeouts, as Certaves tossed allowed two unearned runs with a strikeout in her inning of work. Boose had eight strikeouts from the mound for Howe.
ROTARY 7,
RAMONA’S CONCH CREATION 3
Despite struggling at time with her command, Lilee Gage was nearly untouchable from the mound as she allowed just one earned run on one hit with 10 strikeouts through four innings, while her twin sister, Maicee Gage, blasted a home run to lead Rotary to the victory.
Contributing to the winning cause was Rhyanna Rispoli with a pair of base hits, while Charlie Lopez and Maya Miller both singled.
Ramona’s received its hit from Savannah Shea and Karolina Kukal, while Ryleigh Harnish did strikeout nine, but surrendered seven runs on five hits and four walks. Kai Malagon came in for a scoreless inning from the circle with a strike out and walk.
FLORIDA KEYS ELECTRIC 13,
ROTARY 10
With a two-base hit and two base hits from Rhyanna Risopli, a triple by Lilee Gage, doubles from Sierra Sterling and Elejah Hightower, and base hit by Charlie Lopez, Maicee Gage and Maya Miller, Rotary actually outhit Florida Keys Electric, but it was the walks from the mound that made the difference in the end.
FKE use the 18 free passes and a perfect night at the plate by Lucy Katz, who was 3-for-3 with a double and three RBI, to hold onto the three-run victory. Kaleaya Dickerson contributed an RBI double as the duo also allowed five earned runs, giving up just one walk, combined with two strikeouts from Katz. Vivienne Lepowski chipped in with a pair of hits.
The Gage twins each had three strikeouts from the circle in two innings of work apiece.
FIRE FIGHTERS 5,
ARNOLD’S TOWING 1
It was a big night for Breanna Brenner as she tossed five shutout innings giving up just three hits, while striking out 12, then helped herself out at the plate with a two-run double for the win. Callie McCain contributed two hits, including a triple, to the winning cause, Gianna Wardlow drove in two with a base hit, Tutu Coralles singled and Kaleaya Cervantes, who had a strikeout in her inning from the circle, also had a base knock.
Arnold’s did all they could to stay in the game, but errors made the difference, as neither team allowed an earned run. Addison Means, who had a base hit, allowed the five unearned runs on six hits and two walks with seven strikeouts, Mia Waldner threw a scoreless frame with two strikes outs, while Charley Bracher doubled twice and Kadience Kosk singled.
B DIVISION
NILES SALES AND SERVICE 10,
PREFERRED PROPERTIES 4
Through two innings of work, Sophia Niles kept the Preferred Properties bats held to just three earned runs on two hits, and four walks while striking out four to earn the win, as at the plate Niles Sales and Service recorded 12 walks with Skylar Edwards, Imani Lightbourne, and Halle Randolph each getting two RBI and with one was Savannah Henton and Asia Nunez.
Emily Davila drove in three runs with a double and Gianna Ramirez also doubled for Preferred Properties.
SPOTTSWOOD & STERLING 6,
FIRST STATE BANK 4
For the first time this season, Spottswood & Sterling entered the final inning trailing an opponent, as the pitching of First State Bank’s Alice Garica had held the first-place team to just three runs, but Sierra Sterling would connect on a three-run, bases-clearing triple to help her unbeaten S&S squad remain perfect with the walk-off winner.
Garcia would give up just one earned run striking out the side in the first, did not allow a hit and finished with four Ks and three walks, while het First State teammates Kassandra Perdigon connected on a two-run double and Kirra Ferrell added an RBI single to put their squad in front by a run entering Spottswood & Sterling’s final swings.
That’s when Sterling came to the plate with bases loaded and sent a deep shot to left for the three-run walk-off triple for her team’s only hit on the evening. Harper Francis did enough from there to earn the win from the circle, striking out six and allowing one run on two hits and a walk.