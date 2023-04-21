powerboats2kwracefrioneal2

Powerboats will roar into Marathon for the 7-Mile Offshore Grand Prix, set for Friday through Sunday, April 28-30, during the Conch Republic Days celebration.

 ROB O’NEAL/Keys Citizen

Powerful offshore boats racing at high speeds near the world-famous Seven-Mile Bridge will show their muscle when the 7-Mile Offshore Grand Prix speeds into the Middle Keys Friday through Sunday, April 28-30, during the Conch Republic Days celebration.

The contest is the first powerboat race to take place in Marathon since 2016 and serves as the opening event for Race World Offshore’s 2023 season, with race teams coming from around the United States and as far away as Australia and the United Kingdom.