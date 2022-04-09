There was no major shakeup of the standings over the past week of Key West Little Conch Baseball. With just over four weeks remaining at the Clayton Sterling Baseball Complex, Certified Appliance Repair kept a lid on first place in the 14-and-Under Division with a 15-1-0 record and far back is Florida Keys Electric with an 11-4 mark.
In the 12-and-Under league, Sloppy Joes (11-4-0) beat first-place Papa Tony’s (12-5-0) to edge close to the top spot.
There was a bit of an upset in the 10-and-Under division. Toppino & Sons (11-7-0) pulled off a bit of an upset with a win over Linda D Sportfishing, which still holds the reins at 13-2.
14-AND-UNDER
CERTIFIED APPLIANCE REPAIR 8, FLORIDA KEYS ELECTRIC 2
Certified Appliance Repair iced their lead with three in the sixth highlighted by a Roman Garcia home run, who also singled. Steele Gomez drove in two runs on three hits, as Nelson Ong, David Martinez, Noah Mercer and Josh Johnson all added a base hit.
On the hill, Ty Hill struck out 10 and gave up two runs on four hits as Garcia cleaned up the final frame with a pair of Ks.
FKE’s Anthony Martinez and Tristan Weech both doubled as Erick Fiallo and Isaac Martinez both singled.
Over the first five-plus frames, Christian Koppal yielded seven runs on eight hits and he fanned nine as Weech struck out three in the final frame.
COAST 7, CONCH-CRETE REPAIR 5
It was the second win for Coast as they pulled away with three runs in the third and never looked back. Joel Rodriguez went 3-for-3 with a double, Leandro Batista slugged a two-base hit, Gionni Fernandez hit a two-run single and Damian Santana ripped a single.
Xavier Perez struck out eight in four on the hill and Rodriguez came in to close out the final two with three Ks.
Conch-Crete Pumping’s Uziel Morales and Jace Rossi each doubled as Jake Ferguson, Colin Christie and Jayvion King each added a base hit.
Over the first three, Jackson Bernhard let up five runs on three hits and five walks with six strikeouts. Rodriguez struck out seven in the final three.
FLORIDA KEYS ELECTRIC 15, COAST 10
Coast held a one-run lead, but FKE scored two in the sixth and erupted for six more in the seventh. Tristan Weech doubled two times, Anthony Martinez plated a pair via a two-base hit and base hit, Isaac Martinez cleared the bags on a double, Beau Bender and Christian Koppal each singled home two runs, Erik Fiallo cracked a two-bagger and with a single were Brian Cassidy, Paul Cassidy and Oliver Zanetti.
Cruz Holmes yielded six runs mainly on seven walks and struck out seven over four as Weech sat five on Ks the final two innings.
For COAST, Leandro Batista hit a solo home run, Gionni Fernandez doubled and accounted for four RBI, Jason Stubblefield slapped a run-scoring double and Xavier Perez singled home a run.
CERTIFIED APPLIANCE REPAIR 20, CONCH-CRETE PUMPING 11
Certified scored every other inning with nine in the second, six in the fourth and five in the sixth. Roman Garcia thumped a three-base hit and two base hits for two RBI, Ty Hill (4 RBI), Josh Johnson (2 RBI) and Nelson Ong (2 RBI) each doubled and singled and with a single were Noah Mercer, Steele Gomez and Christopher Barter.
In the final four innings, Mercer fanned seven.
The pumpers’ Jake Ferguson tripled, doubled and singled two times to plate three runs, Jackson Bernhard doubled and singled for two RBI, Kaine Dickerson drilled a trio of hits as Jayvion King, Jake Rodriguez and Jace Rossi each singled.
Over the final three, Bernhard struck out a half dozen batters.
12-AND-UNDER
PAPA TONY’ 15, JON’S HAM 3
Kaden Savedra doubled and singled twice to plate two runs, Niko Prokurat doubled home three runs, Luke Kiduff singled and accounted for four RBI as Calvin Lee and Nick Talpasz both singled.
Prokurat was very efficient on the mound with five strikeouts and waled only one batter.
Jon’s Calvin Mercer singled two times, Kaine Dickerson doubled home a run as Christian Druckemiller, Daniel Morales and Jackson Tonelli all singled.
PAPA TONY’S 14, COCA-COLA 7
On the first pitch by Coca-Cola starter Carter Wirth, Papa Tony’s leadoff batter Auggy Davila put it out of Peter Dopp Field and nearly hit a family member’s car. Davila almost did it again in the next at-bat, but went long-ball for a second homer of the night to go 3-for-3 with three RBI. Niko Prokurat doubled and singled twice for two RBI, Kaden Savedra drove in two runs on two hits, Roger Barralaga singled two times, Calvin Lee hit a run-scoring double and a base hit was Nick Talpasz.
Coca-Cola had nine hits and took advantage of 11 walks by a committee of four Papa Tony’s pitchers.
Jack Niles doubled and singled for two RBI, Max White (2 RBI) and Jack Chapman each singled twice as Kellen Lockwood, Haven Andrade and Max Barroso had one hit apiece.
SLOPPY JOE’S 8, FIRST HORIZON BANK 7
Sloppy Joe’s Kristian Masters slammed a pair of base hits, Leo Thibault cleared the bags on a base hit, Sawyer Hill and Mason Titensor both singled home a run and Nick Besson and Baylin Rodger both singled. Starting pitcher Derreld Treminio fanned seven over the first four frames.
The bankers’ Chace Gaertner doubled home a run and singled, Trent Thomas ripped a run-scoring single as Cooper Miller added a base knock.
Over three innings of middle relief, Reef Guyet allowed just one hit, no runs, no walks and he struck out four.
JON’S HAM 6, COCA-COLA 5
The teams were tied at 5 in the bottom of the sixth when Kaine Dickerson hit a walk-off double to score the winning run. Ty Cervantes and Calvin Mercer both singled.
Over the final two frames, Kaden Maltz allowed a run via a hit and walk and sat five on Ks.
Coke’s Jack Niles was 3-for-3 with two RBI.
Jack Chapman struck out eight over three and Niles allowed a run via a walk and hit and struck out six in the final two.
SLOPPY JOE’S 9, PAPA TONY’S 7
Darreld Treminio went 3-for-3 with a double in the first, a home run in the second, and a single in the fourth to lead Sloppy Joes upset win. Nick Besson singled twice, Baylin Rodger tripled home two runs, Sawyer Hill hit a three-bagger, Kristian Masters doubled.
Over four, Rodger struck out six and Masters canned four on Ks in two innings of relief.
Papa Tony’s Kaden Savedra doubled and singled to plate three runs.
10-AND-UNDER
LINDA D SPORTFISHING 21, BODYZONE 3
A nine-run first by Linda D and 12 more in the second ended this game in the top of the third.
Alexander Wickers went 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles and five RBI to lead Linda D Sportfishing at the plate. Gavin Cobb hammered a two-base hit and two base hits for two RBI, Pierre Davis (4 RBI) and Jimmy McCain (2 RBI) both doubled and singled, Christian Barrows drove in three runs on two hits, Joshua Johnson hit a two-run single and Cuyler Thrift singled.
On the mound, Wickers yielded three runs on four hits and walks and struck out five while McCain struck out three in the final frame.
Jacob Rodriguez doubled and singled, with two base hits was James Barber and Roman Ubeda singled.
BODYZONE 13, TOPPINO & SONS 12
Toppino’s tied the game at 12 with five runs in the top of the six but, with bases loaded, Justin Druckemiller had a walk-off walk for the BodyZone win. Tirsolino Paulino tripled and doubled for five RBI, James Barber plated two runs via a two-base hit and a base hit, Jacob Rodriguez dove in three runs on two hits, Justin Druckemiller singled home two, Alexander Cordero slugged a two-base hit as Gavin Teal singled home a run.
Over the final three frames, Rodrigurez struck out six.
Toppino’s Mason Waldner tripled and singled two times, Jaxon Santelli doubled and singled to plate three runs, Hunter Hill singled twice, Chay Blanco doubled as Ryland Brown singled.
KEY PLAZA CREPERIE 5, KEY WEST HOSPITALITY INN 4
Creperie scored early and had to close down the innkeepers last-inning rally. Wiktor Kowalik singled two times and Landon Caraballo hit a run-scoring single for Key Plaza Creperie.
Ryder Almeda struck out eight over the first three-plus inning on the hill.
Abel Smith led Key West Hospitality Inn with a trio of base hits, Kristopher Barroso singled two times as Armands Berzins slapped a run-scoring single.
Over the final two and two-thirds innings, Justin Osborne blanked Creperie and struck out four.
TOPPINO & SONS 10, LINDA D SPORTFISHING 9
Toppino’s trailed 9-8 in the bottom of the fifth when Chay Blanco doubled on a 3-2 count to score two runs in walk-off fashion. Miguel Otero-Rivera slapped a trio of base hits, Hunter Hill (2 RBI) and Mason Waldner each doubled and singled and Blanco also had an RBI single.
Over three on the hill, Waldner struck out eight.
The Linda D defense committed five errors which hurt their cause. On offense, Gavin Cobb tripled and singled to plate four runs, Alexander Wickers hammered a pair of base hits, Cuyler Thrift doubled and Joshua Johnson, Pierre Davis, Christian Barrows and Dejante Wilson all singled.
BODYZONE 17, KEY WEST HOSPITALITY INN 11
BodyZone’s Jacob Rodriguez doubled twice and singled twice to drive in five, James Barber plated two runs on four hits, Alexander Cordero tripled, doubled and singled, Justin Druckemiller singled twice, Gavin Teal singled twice for three RBI and Roman Ubeda snagged a run-scoring double.
Rodriguez struck out five over the final one and two-thirds innings.
In innkeepers, Cole Johnson and Luke Barroso each singled twice, Abel Smith doubled, Sawyer Donaldson singled twice and Justin Osborne, Armands Berzins and Gregory White each singled.