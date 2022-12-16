It was a difficult day for three all-star teams from the Key West Youth Football League on Saturday, Dec. 10, at the George Mira Football Field.
The Conchs were no match for the Miami-Dade Xtreme Youth Football League Steelers, which won all three games — two via shutouts.
Key West’s U9 team had a very good chance to take their counterparts in the opening game but made too many mistakes.
9-AND-UNDER
MIAMI-DADE STEELERS 19,
KEY WEST CONCHS 12
Key West zoomed to a 6-0 advantage in the first quarter. Speedster Justin Osborne outran the Steelers’ defense for a 43-yard touchdown and 6-0 advantage at the 7:51 mark.
With time running out in the first half, Key West was driving to the Steelers end zone, but the ball was stripped from the Key West ball carrier to end the half with a slight lead for the Conchs.
After a scoreless third quarter in which Key West missed another golden scoring opportunity, the Steelers tied the contest on an 8-yard TD pass from Darius Hines to Andre Henfield with 1:41 left in the game.
Seconds later, Osborne put Key West ahead, 12-6, on a 51-yard scoring run with 1:28 left in the game.
The Steelers tied it, 12-12, with 40 seconds left once again, a pass from Hines to Henefield sending the game into overtime.
It was all over on a 10-yard scoring run by the Steelers and added the extra point, both by Paul Akins III.
11-AND-UNDER
MIAMI-DADE STEELERS 26,
KEY WEST CONCHS 0
The Steelers offense scored in every quarter, while the Conchs could not get the offense in high gear to mount any comeback attempt.
With 2:25 left in the first, the Steelers scored on a 67-yard run and they added the extra point.
With 4:47 left in the first half, the Steelers scored on a passing play, but Key West thwarted the extra point attempt for a 13-0 contest going into the break.
At 5:01 in the third, Key West gave up a 46-yard scoring pass and the extra point to fall behind, 20-0. Just as the Conchs were getting going on offense, the Steelers intercepted a Key West pass and returned it for a 62-yard pick-six.
13-AND-UNDER
MIAMI-DADE STEELERS 35,
KEY WEST CONCHS 0
The Steelers opened with a 94-yard scoring run and extra point at 6:56 in the first and tacked on two more on a safety. Seconds later, the Steelers scored on the free-kick return of 50 yards to end the first with a 15-0 advantage.
Key West’s defense held the Steelers scoreless in the second quarter but could not stop the big plays as the Steelers opened with an 80-yard kickoff return. With over six minutes left in the third, Miami-Dade scored on a 38-yard TD pass and added another scoring pass with 7:25 left in the fourth frame.