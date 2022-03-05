There were plenty top-notch pitching performances in Key West Little Conch Baseball League at the Clayton Sterling Baseball Complex.
Beau Bender struck out 10 for a Florida Keys Electric victory over Conch-Crete Pumping and Colin Christie fanned a dozen in the same game. Also, for FKE, Christian Koppal sat a dozen on Ks and was on the losing end in U14 action.
In 12-and-Under, Tyrone Cervantes pitched five perfect innings and struck out nine for Jon’s Ham and Niko Prokurat struck out 10 for Papa Tony’s and in a losing effort Derreld Treminio struck out 10 over five innings for Sloppy Joe’s.
Over the first four weeks of action, Certified Appliance Repair of the 14-and-Under age group and in the 10U Linda D Sportfishing held the top spots sporting perfect records.
14-AND-UNDER
CERTIFIED APPLIANCE REPAIR 12,
COAST 5
Certified Appliance Repair added a little insurance in the bottom of the sixth to remain unbeaten. Roman Garcia tripled home three runs, Steele Gomez hit a three-run double, Ty Hill singled twice, Noah Mercer drove in three runs via a base hit and with a base hit was Nelson Ong and Christopher Barter.
On the hill, Mercer struck out six in two innings of relief.
For Coast, Jason Stubblefield drove in two runs on two hits, Joel Rodriguez doubled and singled, Riesel Toledo and Gionni Fernandez singled two times apiece and Leandro Batista ripped a two-bagger.
Rodriguez fanned seven in four innings of relief.
FLORIDA KEYS ELECTRIC 7,
CONCH-CRETE PUMPING 5
Tristan Weech led FKE’s 13-hit barrage with a pair of doubles and base hit with three RBI. Oliver Zanetti slugged three base hits, Erik Fiallo drove in two runs via two hits as Christian Koppal, Anthony Martinez, Isaac Martinez, Brian Cassidy and Brody Catena each singled.
Beau Bender struck out 10 in first four frames on the hill.
Jackson Bernhard went 4-for-4 with two RBI, Jace Rossi singled two times and with a base knock was leadoff batter Jake Ferguson for Conch-Crete Pumping.
Colin Christie was on target with his pitches. He struck out 12 but gave up 13 hits with just one walk.
CONCH-CRETE PUMPING 16,
COAST 0
Jake Rodriguez had a good night on the mound and at the plate. He pitched a one-hit shutout with six Ks and went 4-for-4, highlighted by a double and six RBI. Jackson Bernhard and Javion King each plated two runs via two hits, Lucas Audette doubled and singled and Colin Christie added a base rip.
The last batter in the Coast lineup, Kristian Masters, got the lone hit to break up the no-hitter.
CERTIFIED APPLIANCE REPAIR 5,
FLORIDA KEYS ELECTRIC 4
Nelson Ong cracked a pair of base hits and Josh Johnson singled home two runs for Certified Appliance Repair.
Ty Hill struck out nine for CAR over the first six frames. In the final inning, Roman Garcia was perfect on the mound with three Ks.
FKE’s Erik Fiallo doubled home two runs, Oliver Zanetti doubled home a run as Tristan Weech, Beau Bender, Anthony Martinez and Brian Cassidy all hoisted a base hit.
Christian Koppal struck out 12 batters, gave up one walk and five runs on three hits.
12-AND-UNDER
FIRST HORIZON BANK 13,
COCA-COLA 1
Trent Thomas pitched a complete game, giving up three hits and struck out six with no walks, and he drove in five of his team’s runs via a two-base hit and a base hit. Matthew Oviedo doubled two times, James Carey and Reef Guyet each singled twice and Josiah G added a base hit.
For Coca-Cola, Jack Chapman, Jack Niles and Kellen Lockwood all singled.
JON’S HAM 5,
SLOPPY JOE’S 1
Kaden Maltz doubled and singled for three RBI and Jakobe Williamson and Tyrone Cervantes each slugged a two-bagger.
Cervantes was flawless on the mound the first five frames with no runs, no hits, no walks and he struck out nine. In relief, Maltz allowed the run and walked one with four Ks.
Sloppy’s Sawyer Hill broke up the no-hitter with a single. On the mound, Derreld Treminio struck out 10 over five frames.
PAPA TONY’S 14, FIRST HORIZON BANK 4
Alfedo Flores plated two runs on two hits, and Nico Prokurat singled twice for Papa Tony’s.
On the mound, Auggy Davila struck out two in the final frame.
Chace Gaertner went yard and doubled for two RBI, Trent Thomas drove in two runs on two hits, Reef Guyet doubled and singled and Cooper Miller singled.
SLOPPY JOE’S 13,
COCA-COLA 7
Derreld Treminio doubled and singled, Nick Besson doubled home a run, Christian Chavez hit a two-run single, Baylin Rodger slugged a two-base hit and Mason Titensor slapped a run-scoring base hit.
Besson and Leo Thibault struck out four apiece.
Coca-Cola’s Jack Niles singled three times and Max Barroso slugged a three-run home run.
Niles sat eight on Ks over the first four frames on the hill.
PAPA TONY’S 11,
JON’S HAM 1
Papa Tony’s Kaden Savedra plated three runs on three hits and with a run-scoring single was Nick Talpasz and Luke.
Niko Prokurat went the distance, striking out 10 with one walk and hit for the lone run.
Jon’s leadoff batter Calvin Mercer doubled to squelch Prokurat’s no hitter.
10-AND-UNDER
KEY PLAZA CREPERIE 9,
TOPPINO’S 6
Ryder Almeda crushed a three-run triple, Landon Caraballo thumped a three-bagger and with an RBI single was Roman Lepowski.
Lepowski struck out six over the first two and two-thirds innings on the hill.
Toppino’s Chay Blanco hit a run-scoring single as Alex Betancourt and Mason Waldner all had a base hit.
Hunter Hill struck out eight in three innings of mid relief.
LINDA D SPORTSFISHING 21,
KEY WEST HOSPITALITY INN 1
Linda D caught 18 runs in the top of the third to put an abrupt end to the game. Gavin Cobb and Alexander Wickers both doubled and singled twice for three RBI, Jimmy McCain plated two runs via a two-base hit and two base hits, Dejante Wilson sent two home via a two-bagger and base hit, Christian Barrows hit a two-run single and Pierre Davis added a run-scoring base hit.
Wickers struck out six, allowed the run on two hits and two walks.
Leadoff batter Justin Osborne tripled and with a run-scoring single was Abel Smith for Key West Hospitality Inn.
KEY PLAZA CREPERIE 10,
BODYZONE 6
Roman Lepowski tripled and doubled for three RBI, Jaiden Lopez tripled home a run, Ryder Almeda nailed a two-base hit, Landon Caraballo slapped a pair of base hits as Justin Major and Devin Henderson both singled.
Almeda struck out eight over the first four frames on the mound.
BodyZone’s James Barber sliced a three-base hit and two base hits for three RBI, Tirsolino Paulino doubled, Roman Ubeda singled home two runs and Alexander Cordero and Jacob Rodriguez each had a base knock.
Over the final two innings in relief, Rodriguez struck out five.
TOPPINO’S 15,
KEY WEST HOSPITALITY INN 14
Key West Hospitality Inn scored 10 runs in the top of the fourth for an eight-run advantage, but gave up 10 to Toppino’s and lost on a walk-off error with the bases loaded and tied at 14-14.
Toppino’s Chay Blanco clubbed a two-base hit and two base hits to drive in four runs, Hunter Hill drove in three runs on three hits, Jaxon Santelli hit a two-run double, Mason Waldner singled two times and Miguel Otero-Rivera added an RBI single.
Hill struck out five over the first three frames.
Armands Berzins drove in three on three hits, Abel Smith singled three times and with a base hit was Justin Osborne, Cole Johnson, Gregory White and Parker Johnson for Key West Hospitality Inn.
LINDA D SPORTSFISHINIG 11,
BODYZONE 4
Cayden Gonzalez drove in five runs via a double and two singles, Alexander Wickers doubled twice and singled to plate two runs, Gavin Cobb singled three times, Christian Barrows tripled and singled to send two home and Jimmy McCain drove in two on two hits.
In two and a third innings of relief, McCain scattered three hits, but did not give up a walk or run and fanned five.
Jacob Rodriguez drove in two runs on three hits, James Barber singled twice, Tirsolino Paulino nailed a two-base hit, Landon White singled home a run and Gavin Teal added a base hit for BodyZone.
Over four on the mound, Rodriguez struck out nine.