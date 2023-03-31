The SMV 12s, top row from left, Eleanor Wright, Brooklyn Heinrichs, Olivia Revoredo, Emily Horvath, Gabby Pichardo, Julia Jankovic; bottom row, from left, Stella Tutleski, Lilly Jankovic, Berlynsa Benson, Coach Kenzie Yeager show off the award for winning thr Bronze Division.
SMV 14s, front row from left, Mackenzie Snovell, Mayaa Makimaa, Coach Paige Dedrick, Dianeza Gonzalez, Mavis Bishop, Sydney Robinson, and Journey Lamb. Bottom, from left, Fabiola Rodriguez, Rae Torres, and Libbi Gray.
SMV 15s, from left, Tess Wright, Tessa Hughes, Gloria Slavik, Haven Tomlinson, Adriana Heinrichs, Audrey Smith, Molly McKnight, and Leilani Santos. Bottom, Coach Maddie Opalsky, and Savannah Ventimiglia
SMV 17s, from left, Monika Jaroszewicz, Gabby Garcia, Sam Ventimiglia, Annie Scepkova, Bridgette Sweeney, Lyla Holland, Reese Haggard, Elsie Warwick, Catherine Van Straden, Sunisa Kuhn.
The third tournament of the season for the Southernmost Volleyball Club was a smashing success, as several Key West squads show improvement, two coming home with medals during the Cloverleaf Invitational, held March 11-12 at the Broward Convention Center.
It was a hard fought weekend for the SMV 17s, but it would be worth it as they came home with a second-place finish in the Gold Division. On Saturday, March 11, they opened by beating High Voltage 17/18 National, 25-21, 25-17, but then lost to Tropics 18 Elite Kelli, 14-25, 16-25. The SMV 17s would bounce back to defeat MSVC 17 Adidas Marie, 25-20, 25-12, to garner a berth in the Gold Division. To get to the finals they had to win three matches, and did, besting NMB 18 Nationals, 25-21,26-24, followed by Upontop 18 Elite Joe, 25-23, 25-21, and MDVC 17 Adidas, 25-20, 26-24. In the finals, the Key West squad just did not have anything left in the tank and lost 17-25, 14-25 to Ava 17 to claim the silver.
The Southernmost 15s also went 2-1 in pool play, losing to Chobee 15; 20-25, 21-25, but beating TTC 15 Elite, 25-14, 25-15, and NMB 15 Classic Mya 25-17, 25-8, to reach the Gold Division. On Sunday, SMV lost a heartbreaker in the single-elimination bracket to MSVC 15 Adidas Israel, 11-25, 25-15, 11-15.
Southernmost 14s began the tournament with a pair of losses to WVBA 14 State Black, 13-25, 12-25, and Sideout 14 Elite, 2-25, 5-25. They were able to take a win against Rockets 14 U, 11-25, 17-25, to place them in the silver bracket on Sunday, during which they could not close out the win against Wildfire 14SB Platinum, losing in three sets, 19-25, 25-12, 10-15.
It was a vast improvement for the Southernmost 13s, who went 2-1 on Saturday, starting with a loss to MVA 13 NATLIA, 12-25, 15-25, but turned it around and won against NMB CLASSIC ROSA, 25-14, 25-21, and Chobee 13, 25-13, 25-9, to reach the Gold Division. In bracket play, on Sunday, Upontop 13 National came out on top, 15-25, 16-25.
Claiming only one set on Saturday, it was a tough beginning for the Southernmost 12s as they faced an advanced MSVC 12 Adidas Melanie losing, 4-25, 10-25, and then High voltage National beat them, 11-25, 7-25. Playing a team more on their level, Sideout 11/12 they won their first set but lost in three, 25-14, 23-25, 5-15, for a berth in the Bronze Division on Sunday, March 12. With some common opponents, the SMV 12s were able to prevail against Palm Beach Jrs 12 USA Michelle, 25-18, 25-23, and then topped Miami Hype 12 Albert, 25-22, 25-17, to win the Bronze Division.
“Quite an accomplishment, our beginning players,” said SMV coach Kim Butler.