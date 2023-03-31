The third tournament of the season for the Southernmost Volleyball Club was a smashing success, as several Key West squads show improvement, two coming home with medals during the Cloverleaf Invitational, held March 11-12 at the Broward Convention Center.

It was a hard fought weekend for the SMV 17s, but it would be worth it as they came home with a second-place finish in the Gold Division. On Saturday, March 11, they opened by beating High Voltage 17/18 National, 25-21, 25-17, but then lost to Tropics 18 Elite Kelli, 14-25, 16-25. The SMV 17s would bounce back to defeat MSVC 17 Adidas Marie, 25-20, 25-12, to garner a berth in the Gold Division. To get to the finals they had to win three matches, and did, besting NMB 18 Nationals, 25-21,26-24, followed by Upontop 18 Elite Joe, 25-23, 25-21, and MDVC 17 Adidas, 25-20, 26-24. In the finals, the Key West squad just did not have anything left in the tank and lost 17-25, 14-25 to Ava 17 to claim the silver.

