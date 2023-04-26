Strong enough to bring two famous offshore powerboat racers out of retirement.
Key West resident Lee Murray and Miami-based Edwin Scheer are returning to the offshore ranks as teammates in the newly formed class, running a canopied 38-foot Doug Wright Powerboat during the inaugural 7-Mile Offshore Grand Prix that will race on Saturday, April 29, at 11:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 30, starting at 9:30 a.m.
“This new 450R stock class is a great class, bigger boats with outboard power,” said Murray, who is the former owner of Murray Marine. “As, which makes it more economical, so I believe there is great potential for growth in the class.”
Like Murray, the races are also returning to the north side of Marathon, following a seven-year absence, stretching from Tranquility Bay Resort to about halfway down the Old Seven-Mile Bridge.
“We really just took delivery of the boat on Monday after we got our graphics of the sponsor done,” said Murray, who team primary sponsor will be Hank’s Hair of the Dog Saloon, along with several other Keys businesses, including local businesswoman Linda Turek.
The new 38-foot boat will be on display Thursday evening, April 27, in front of Hank’s Hair of the Dog Saloon, while the team will take to the water for Sunday’s race action.
The races can be viewed from the Old Seven-Mile Bridge, but with limited, first-come first-served parking at Knight’s Key, spectators are encouraged to park at Marathon Community Park for free shuttle service to Sunset Grille, which has a walkway to the bridge. The parking deck at the entrance to the Old Seven-Mile Bridge will be closed all weekend, as well as the 33rd Street Boat Ramp and the 7 Mile Marina, which is where the race boats will be craned in and out of the water.
The harbor on both sides of the Seven-Mile Bridge will be closed to regular boat traffic all day on Saturday and Sunday, except from noon to 1:30 p.m. To access either the Gulf or Atlantic, mariners are advised to use Mosier’s Channel, under the hump of the Seven-Mile Bridge, at all other times.
The production classes will race on Saturday, at 1:30 p.m., while the new 450 class with Murray and Scheer will race at 11 a.m. alongside the VX Class on Sunday, following the MOD V and Bracket 7 Classes at 9:30 a.m., with the Super Stock starting at 1:30 p.m. and Super Cats at 3:30 p.m.