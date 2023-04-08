With a police escort from the Key West Police Department and Monroe County Sheriff's Office as far as Cudjoe Key, the delegation of 107 athletes, partners and coach made the trip on April 1 to Golden Gate High in Naples to be part of the more than 200 athletes during the Area 7 Games, competing in bocce, soccer, track, cycling and cheerleading.
"This is our first competition with the West Coast Region and it was amazing," said Ke West Special Olympic director Ruth Coleman."The coaches are all so very proud of the athletes and partners who competed. Everybody gave it their all."
Joined by the Upper Keys constituents at the hotel, where they were all treated to a buffet Taco Dinner from Moe’s Southwest Grill, the delegation from Monroe County included bocce teams from Gerald Adams, coached by Terri Warden, Key West High, with coach David Erhard, Horace O'Bryant led by coach Samantha Hall, Treasure Village Montessori and coach Kate Hoffsetter, Sugarloaf with coach Lindsay Gillespie), and the Laurie Dunn coached Key West Community Program, as well as the Treasure Village Montessori track team coached Kelly Mangel, the Coral Shores Hurricanes soccer teams with coaches Connor Dixon and Jordan Lombard, a cheer team organized by coaches Jacqueline Caballero and Lindsay Gillespie and Keys Cycle with coach Joanna Fenney.
"The success of our athletes is a direct result of the high level of coaching we have in the Keys," said Coleman. "This was also one of the largest groups to travel to an area game for Special Olympics from Monroe County and the funds raised by the Ocean Reef Community Foundation, the Florida Keys Community Foundation and the Little Red Rooster Company provided transportation and meals for the delegation,
All first-place winners are eligible to enter the lottery draw for State Games, at ESPN on May 18-22. The draw results will be announced by April 14.
Also on tap for the Monroe County Special Olympics, the Key West Conchs Flag Football team is playing in an invitational at Raymond James on April 23, while the Stand-Up Paddle season is set to begin on May 2 at 5:30 p.m. at Higgs Beach and swimming on May 6 at The College of the Florida Keys at 2 p.m. To register, visit https://www.specialolympicsflorida.org/monroe-sports-registration.