With a police escort from the Key West Police Department and Monroe County Sheriff's Office as far as Cudjoe Key, the delegation of 107 athletes, partners and coach made the trip on April 1 to Golden Gate High in Naples to be part of the more than 200 athletes during the Area 7 Games, competing in bocce, soccer, track, cycling and cheerleading. 

"This is our first competition with the West Coast Region and it was amazing," said Ke West Special Olympic director Ruth Coleman."The coaches are all so very proud of the athletes and partners who competed. Everybody gave it their all."