The summer runs for the Key West 14U All-Star team in the Babe Ruth 2022 World Series and the Conchball 5-Star 2027 squad at the Ripken Experience came to heartbreaking ends despite stellar starts to each of their respective tournaments.

The Key West 14U All-Stars claimed the South State Title in the Babe Ruth 2022 Series. They opened the Regional Tournament with a 7-6 triumph against Winter Park, during which Noah Mercer and Tristan Weech both doubled and singled, Cruz Holmes added two base knocks and with one each were Beau Bender, Nelson Ong, Jackson Bernhard and Roman Garcia. Christian Koppal tossed the first 1 1/3 innings, giving up a run on without a hit and five walks while striking out three, as Ty Hill allowed two unearned runs on three walks and four hits to go along with two strikeouts.