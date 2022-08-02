The summer runs for the Key West 14U All-Star team in the Babe Ruth 2022 World Series and the Conchball 5-Star 2027 squad at the Ripken Experience came to heartbreaking ends despite stellar starts to each of their respective tournaments.
The Key West 14U All-Stars claimed the South State Title in the Babe Ruth 2022 Series. They opened the Regional Tournament with a 7-6 triumph against Winter Park, during which Noah Mercer and Tristan Weech both doubled and singled, Cruz Holmes added two base knocks and with one each were Beau Bender, Nelson Ong, Jackson Bernhard and Roman Garcia. Christian Koppal tossed the first 1 1/3 innings, giving up a run on without a hit and five walks while striking out three, as Ty Hill allowed two unearned runs on three walks and four hits to go along with two strikeouts.
The following game, it all came to an end against Tallahassee 14U with a 15-0 loss during the single-elimination bracket-style play. Ong had the only hit for Key West in the defeat during the Region play that was held in Tallahassee.
It was a similar ending for the Conchball 5-Star 2027 unit, which was nearly untouchable during pool play, only to have its Ripken Experience in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee ended by the East Boyton Beach Blaze, 13-7, in the opening round of bracket play. Kade Maltz tripled, doubled and singled in the losing effort, Kristian Masters added a pair of base hits, Jack Chapman doubled, while with singles were Jack Niles and Darreld Triminio, but it was not enough to hold off a Blaze team that scored in all but the first inning, after the boys from Key West had taken a 4-0 lead in the opening frame.