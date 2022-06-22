It was a pitcher-perfect day on Saturday, June 18, for the 26th annual The College of the Florida Keys’ Swim Around Key West.

Fair winds and following seas set the stage for teams and solo swimmers who entered the 12.5-mile course that started and finished at the Smathers Beach.

CFK Aquatics Director and Race Director Lori Bosco was totally pleased with the outcome and the weather.

“It’s an exciting day today. We’ve got 30 teams and 60 solos with about 174 total. We would have had more, but we had some cancellations from a storm up east and they were not able to make it down,” explained Bosco.

Finishing first overall was a four-person male relay team from Palm Beach County. Team Wahoos of Douglas Gallagher, Thiago Caze, Cameron Wasko and team captain Scott Loder pulled off a repeat from the 2021 event.

“We’ve been here before, so we are pumped with our time,” said Loder. “This is a repeat, we’re pretty stoked. The weather was so perfect — calm wind, easy seas, nice to have a little overcast of the back-stretch. It was good. We’re pretty stoked about today.”

Not far behind the Team Wahoos was another four-person male team, Fire Saga, at 4:29.10. The five-person mixed relay team BJ’s Sea-men circled the island in a time of 4:29.14.

Alison Hayden, 50, of St. Petersburg, finished the solo swim first overall in a time of 4:29. The No. 2 solo and top male swimmer was 51-year-old Michael Guirl, with a time of 4:41:42.

“This is my first time doing the swim in Key West. It was beautiful; good current coming in, the last little stretch was a little long. I thought I had to swim around the bend but saw the yellow buoy and said I’ve got this,” Hayden said as she exited the water.

During the past 26 years, Bosco has been blessed mostly with good weather. One year she had to cancel due to an impending thunderstorm.

This year was one of the best, she said.

“I could not have asked for a better day. Everywhere on the water was just pristine. We’ve had good years and had some not-so-good years, but this was an awesome year,” said Bosco.

