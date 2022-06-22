ABOVE: The three-person team Melbourne Beach Buoys finished No. 1 in their group with a 5:00:47. RIGHT: Team Wahoos, from left, D.J. Gallagher, Thiago Cavalcanti, Cameron Wasko and captain Scott Loder, repeated as champions for the four-person relay. The Wahoos circumvented the 12.5-mile course in a time 4:18 to be the first to touch shore at Smathers Beach.
Photos by RON COOKE/The Citizen
Race coordinator Lori Bosco stayed shoreside for 26th annual The College of the Florida Keys’ Swim Around Key West on Saturday, June 18, at Smathers Beach.
Brandon Drew, 46, was first in the male 45-49 category with a 6:13:23.
Coral Shores swim coach Jon Olsen swam the first leg for the six-person team, the Fighting Manatees.
Alison Hayden, 50, was the first solo swimmer to finish the 12.5-mile loop around the island with a time of 4:29.
Alison Hayden was all business as she crossed the end of the pier en route to a first-place finish in the solo division.
Second overall and No. 1 male solo swimmer Michael Guirl, 51, crossed the end of the Edward B. Knight Pier with a good lead to finish with a time of 4:41.
Stephane Naoumoff, 56, was No. 1 in the male 55-59 age group with a 4:43:59.
Mike Pigozzo, 58, was second in the male 55-59 age group with a time of 5:03:43.
After a staggered start, solo swimmers get closer to the Edward B. Knight Pier just after the beginning of the CKF Swim Around Key West.
It was a pitcher-perfect day on Saturday, June 18, for the 26th annual The College of the Florida Keys’ Swim Around Key West.
Fair winds and following seas set the stage for teams and solo swimmers who entered the 12.5-mile course that started and finished at the Smathers Beach.
CFK Aquatics Director and Race Director Lori Bosco was totally pleased with the outcome and the weather.
“It’s an exciting day today. We’ve got 30 teams and 60 solos with about 174 total. We would have had more, but we had some cancellations from a storm up east and they were not able to make it down,” explained Bosco.
Finishing first overall was a four-person male relay team from Palm Beach County. Team Wahoos of Douglas Gallagher, Thiago Caze, Cameron Wasko and team captain Scott Loder pulled off a repeat from the 2021 event.
“We’ve been here before, so we are pumped with our time,” said Loder. “This is a repeat, we’re pretty stoked. The weather was so perfect — calm wind, easy seas, nice to have a little overcast of the back-stretch. It was good. We’re pretty stoked about today.”
Not far behind the Team Wahoos was another four-person male team, Fire Saga, at 4:29.10. The five-person mixed relay team BJ’s Sea-men circled the island in a time of 4:29.14.
Alison Hayden, 50, of St. Petersburg, finished the solo swim first overall in a time of 4:29. The No. 2 solo and top male swimmer was 51-year-old Michael Guirl, with a time of 4:41:42.
“This is my first time doing the swim in Key West. It was beautiful; good current coming in, the last little stretch was a little long. I thought I had to swim around the bend but saw the yellow buoy and said I’ve got this,” Hayden said as she exited the water.
During the past 26 years, Bosco has been blessed mostly with good weather. One year she had to cancel due to an impending thunderstorm.
This year was one of the best, she said.
“I could not have asked for a better day. Everywhere on the water was just pristine. We’ve had good years and had some not-so-good years, but this was an awesome year,” said Bosco.