RWO Race Week in November conjures thoughts of big horsepower, street parties and colorful personalities. Yet, on every Saturday during Race Week, RWO has put together a unique event where the racers have to build their boat, on the spot, in an hour and then put it to the ultimate test, paddle it one lap in the Key West Harbor.

Cardboard, duct tape, a knife and some sponsor stickers were handed out to the nine participating teams in RWO’s third annual Build-A-Boat ‘N’ Race in the Truman Waterfront Park. The teams assembled in the RWO tent for a drivers’ meeting prior to the start of the event.