From the start of the Marathon Cross County Classic on Tuesday, there was little doubt as to who would take the boys and girls events in the quad meet with Key West, Coral Shores, Florida Christian and host Marathon competing on a very hot afternoon at Sombrero Beach.
In the opener, Lady Conchs senior Catarina Cassidy-Dubyk knew she would have to start quickly to top Marathon’s sophomore Mikkel Ross (22:53) and she did with a time of 22:18.
Although Cassidy took first overall, Marathon girls were the No. 1 team followed by Key West and Coral Shores was third. Florida Christian girls did not have enough girls to compete as a team.
Marathon senior Pedro Zapata had been waiting for a chance to prove himself against the Keys teams and he did with a first-place finish with a time of 18:03 and top team finish. Behind Marathon’s boys was Florida Christian and Key West was third. Coral Shores did not have enough boys to compete for team times.
In 2020, Cassidy and Ross were both injured so it was a wait and see day for the top two female runners in Monroe County.
“I’m healthy mostly,” smiled Cassidy. “It was my first race of the season. I have been training hard but keeping healthy is the fore-front. At the beginning she (Ross) starts off a little slower so I went ahead and kept up that pace the whole time. She has been training hard and I’m super proud of her.”
Ross said she did not have a game plan; she just went out to run and see where she was.
“She (Cassidy) went out really fast and I couldn’t catch her,” Ross said. “She’s really good. We were both injured last year so we’re coming back. In that last mile, I got a cramp so hopefully next time I run a better race when we come here.”
Ross was referring to the Monroe County meet slated for Tuesday, Oct. 12, on the same course.
Zapata has run in the shadows of the Pitchford twins for the past two years and now has to keep his mind on improvement to make a return to the state meet.
“I wanted to break my PR from the first race, but I’m happy to finish first today,” said Zapata. “There were four guys that stayed with me. They did a good job. The second mile they were close and I started to pick up the pace,” said Zapata. “Last year the twins pushed me and I got much better thanks to them. I just want to return to the state meet. My team is amazing. I’m glad to be here, I want to give my all of me this year.”
Second for the Lady Conchs was freshman Caylaa Makimaa with a time of 24:18. The top Key West boys’ runner was sophomore Colbin Hill who was fourth overall at 18:49 which was a personal record.
Conchs Coach Dave Perkins was satisfied with his teams, but knows it’s just the beginning.
“It was a great rebound for Key West cross country. We’ve been working hard to get to this meet. Our first meet was cancelled and last week we could not make the trip. It made a lot of them hungry to get out here today. They either got a season best or personal best today. That’s what we look for when we come out, to keep improving,” said Perkins. “We’ve got to work on our placement. As long as we keep the kids healthy. She was 35 seconds from her PR. She works hard every day.”
Coral Shores coach Gabe Suarez said it was a good start for his young squad.
For the Lady Hurricanes, Kai Guth was the top female with a 24:28.
“We have a whole new team now. The fact it was a small race, they feel more confident today. Simon (Gutierrez) was second 30 second behind Pedro. It shows my team is competing,” said Suarez. “One of the runners came to me and wanted to do morning practices. They want to run more. Now, I can have them do endurance when it’s not so hot.”
Meet host and long-time Marathon Coach Jim Murphy was happy the weather was not a factor as it has been at some of their meets on the mainland.
“I told Mikkel her plan was to get ahead of Catarina, but Cat looks better than she has in two years,” said Murphy. “Mikkel ran awesome as was Rain Banks and a few of our younger kids who put in some good times. For the boys, our 3-4-5 are doing good. Vance and Jakub (Bursa) broke 19s for the first time. I’ve got to get all of them to practice at the same time, but whatever they give me I’ll take it. A lot of the kids work so as long as they do the miles, I’m happy. We’ll see what happens. I think it’ll be an exciting year.”