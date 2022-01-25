The women are converging on Key West for a week’s worth of flag football events, clinics, activities and, of course, games during the 30th annual Kelly McGillis Classic, which began in agenda on Jan. 24, with the on-field contests set to be played at Bernstein Park, DeWitt Roberts, and Tommy Roberts Stadium, from Jan. 27-31.
Girls from ages 9 and older and women of all skill levels are welcome to join in exciting and fun competitive games, as the event, hosted by the International Women’s Flag Football Association, offers eight-on-eight, semi-contact flag football — which is the style of flag football most inclusive for all body types and skill levels so that every player on the field can be a valuable asset to the team.
That means punts, field goals, fake kicks, 10 yards for a first down and blocking downfield from shoulder to waist will all be in play, as the women’s teams will be guaranteed a minimum of four games, which includes a spot in the tournament playoffs, and the girls and juniors at least three games.
But it will be more than just flag football that will be played during the week of activities, as the Kelly McGillis Classic offers several opportunities for players to meet, bond and learn from all teams as well as to experience the different flag football skills and styles of play from other countries and across the United States. In fact, the IWFFA claims that one of its goals is “to unify female players all over the world and what better way than to offer competition, socialization, support and new ideas for female flag football around the world.”
In order to do that, the players will help open the week with a Kelly McGillis Player’s Parade that highlights the different countries represented in the international tournament by marching and holding their nations’ flags. They will also have an opportunity to act with Kelly McGillis — the namesake of the tournament who has also starred in movies such as “Top Gun,” “Witness” and “The Accused.” Players and the public are welcome to perform in the “So You Think You Can Act” series where participants take a role in a leading play, receive direction from McGillis and then made their performance.
The week also takes on a serious tone with the Women Speaker Series, during which stories and experiences are shared to enlighten and inspire. In years past, the tournament featured guest speakers such as author Judy Blum and swimmer Diana Nyad.
Also previously, women from the Afghanistan Flag Football team have been invited to share their stories about what it’s like to live in a war-stricken country while trying to play or coach girls flag football. The IWFFA expressed the Womens Speaker Series is “an important forum to hear from the women directly and we invite all the countries to have a speaker and we invite the public to come to listen.”
Other social events include “Save the Drunk’n Sailor” on Higgs Beach, Arm-Wrestling Contest at Rick’s, Toilet Relay Race at Shanna Key and a Duval Crawl, a night of comedy throughout the week-long event.
For information on the events or how to still register as a loose player, needing to team to join for the gridiron action that begins on Friday, Jan. 28-31, visit the http://iwffa.com.
“Camaraderie and unity are the essences of our organization,” said the IWFFA’s website. “We structure some pretty strange and crazy events like, friends and fans are invited to join our teams each night.”