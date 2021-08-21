Although the regular season of the Key West Adult Basketball League comes to a close on Monday, Aug. 23, there is still plenty of action that could change the seedings for playoffs set for the following Wednesday.
Currently, Glory Boyz Elite (GBE) holds the top spot with a 7-2 record, but they fell to Nothin Major (4-5) Wednesday night at the Frederick Douglass Community Center Gymnasium.
Not far behind the top spot is Island Bred (6-3), a winner over Snipers (5-5), also on Wednesday. Tune Squad is tied with upstart Nothin Major in the standings, as Storm Surge (2-8) holds the final spot in the rankings.
The league championship is slated for Wednesday, Aug. 25, but a lot could happen as the league play out the final games.
TUNE SQUAD 57,
SNIPERS 47
Jamal Qualls put up big numbers for Tune Squad’s win over the Snipers with 30 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals. Michal Brablc canned a double-double with 16 points and grabbed 15 rebounds and three assists, Milan Calovic netted six points with seven rebounds, Ivan Milanovic also nailed seven and grabbed seven boards, three assists and two steals,
Avery Bozzetti nabbed three boards, three assists and four steals as Esteban Orizi had three assists, a pair of steals and a blocked shot.
Snipers’ Skylar Kulchar led the way with 14 points and eight rebounds, Donjae Valdez hit for nine assisted by two treys and grabbed eight boards. With six points each were Greg “Curry Armstrong” Bryant, Odelton Page and Scott Jeudy.
NOTHIN MAJOR 57,
ISLAND BRED 56
Keithy Valdez led Nothin Major with 15 points to include three treys and seven rebounds, Mike Vereen put up 11 points and Nathaniel Hayes netted nine to go with his five rebounds. Darshaun Carey pulled down eight rebounds and scored six, Demetrius Johnson netted seven with four boards, Dequan Gardner grabbed five rebounds and scored five points, Irekaz Womack hit a deuce with five boards as Ziyah Jefferson finished with two rebounds and two points.
Island Bred’s Antonio Guieb led his team with 18 points which included four from downtown and he nabbed six rebounds, four steals and two assists. Daryl Lewis Jr. scored 11 with nine points from downtown and he nabbed four rebounds, Gerald Hernandez netted seven and had four boards and with five each were Lamont Woods Jr. and Joe Stickney. Tony Roberts grabbed six rebounds and put up four points, Angelo Guieb netted four, Andre Guieb had four rebounds, two assists and two steals to go with his two points and Demetrius Roach handed out four assists.
ISLAND BRED 60,
TUNE SQUAD 43
Antonio Guieb had his game in high gear with 25 points, nine from downtown and seven from the charity stripe, and he grabbed six rebounds, handed out three assists and had three steals.
Saint Pierre Annylus recorded a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds as well as four assists and two steals. With nine of his 11 points from beyond the arc, Tony Roberts had five rebounds and five assists, Andre Guieb put in four with three assists and a blocked shot. Gerald Hernandez netted two with three assists, two steals and he nabbed six rebounds, Daryl Lewis Jr. grabbed three rebounds, handed out three assists, two steals and two points and Demetrius Roach pulled down three boards, two assists, a blocked shot and two points.
Tune Squad’s Michal Brablc put up a double-double with 15 points and 10 boards, Jamal Qualls also netted 15 with five from the free throw line and Milan Calovic hit a trey and grabbed three rebounds.
GLORY BOYZ ELITE 53,
SNIPERS 46
GBE’s Timothy Lewis hammered the nets for 22 points with nine from beyond the arc, and he pulled down 12 boards for a double-double. Also, with a double-double was Christian Steward as he nabbed 12 rebounds to go with his 10 points. With eight points and seven rebounds was Justin Allen Jr., Blair Brown pulled down seven rebound and netted three, Jalen Harper grabbed three rebound and netted a trey, as Mike Dinkins scored from downtown with three steals and Keith Durden raced in to grab eight rebounds with a deuce.
Leading the Snipers was Scott Jeudy with 15 points, six rebounds and five steals and with a double-double was Julius Hepburn who turned in 12 points and 11 boards. Lloyd Price grabbed nine rebounds and netted eight, Benjamin Moore Jr. put up a half dozen points with three rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots and Greg “Curry Bryant” Armstrong hammered home five with three rebound and four assists.
GLORY BOYZ ELITE 66,
TUNE SQUAD 58
Jalen Harper netted 18 of his 20 points from the three-point line to lead GBE in scoring, while teammate Brandon Burrell netted 11 with six rebounds to keep the Glory Boyz atop the standings. Chris Stewart grabbed 11 rebounds with three assists, two steals and a blocked shot. Mike Dinkins netted eight points, Tim Lewis scored seven points with two assists and a pair of rebounds, Dominque Flynn put up five with five assists, Keith Durden grabbed six rebounds and scored four points as Deondre Fields scored a pair of points.
With just five players on the floor, Tune Squad’s Jamal Qualls netted 25 points, eight coming from the free throw line, and he nabbed eight rebounds and had two assists. Michal finished with a double-double — 16 points and 10 rebounds — while Milan Calovic netted seven and with five each were Esteban Orizi who had seven rebounds and Avery Bozzetti.
SNIPERS 55,
NOTHIN MAJOR 50
Snipers Julius Hepburn led the Snipers with 15 points, four from downtown, Greg “Curry Bryant” Armstrong netted 13 with two from the three-point line and Lloyd Price hit three free throws and a trey to finish with 12 points. Odelton Page netted six points and Donjae Valdez scored five and Skylar Kulchar put in four.
Nothin Major’s Darshaun Carey led his team with 10 points, Demetrius Johnson netted nine, with eight points apiece were Mike Vereen and Nathaniel Hayes with five from the free throw line and he canned a trey.